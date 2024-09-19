Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Staff; Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima Attend New York Comic-Con

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday it will host director Naoyuki Itō and Madhouse producer Kentaro Hashimoto at an Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom film panel at New York Comic-Con on October 19 at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

Crunchyroll also revealed a new trailer for Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom on Thursday.

The film will open with regular screenings in Japan on September 20, but began IMAX screenings beginning one week earlier on September 13. Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The North American screening will start on November 8.

Crunchyroll will also host Fairy Tail manga creator Hiro Mashima at New York Comic-Con at a "Spotlight on Hiro Mashima : Creator of Fairy Tail" panel on October 18 at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Mashima will discuss the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime.

Crunchyroll will reveal a world premiere trailer of MAPPA 's ZENSHU anime at its own industry panel at the event on October 18 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Crunchyroll is also collaborating with Tapas and Yen Press to host The Beginning After the End webtoon creator TurtleMe. That panel will be held on October 19 at 10:45 a.m. EDT.

Relatedly, Warner Bros. Pictures announced on September 12 that the convention will host a panel for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim anime film. Late-night host and Lord of the Rings superfan Stephen Colbert will moderate the panel. Director Kenji Kamiyama will be in attendance, as will screenwriters Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou; producers Philippa Boyens , Jason DeMarco , and Joseph Chou ; and cast members Brian Cox , Gaia Wise , and Luke Pasqualino . The panel will take place on October 18 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.