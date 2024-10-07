Amazon Prime Video Streams Live-Action Gokusen TV Series

Image via Amazon

is streaming all three seasons of the live-action television series of'smanga with English subtitles.

Morimoto's Gokusen manga has received multiple live-action adaptations, including three television series in 2002, 2005, and 2008; two live-action television special in 2003 and in 2009; and a live-action film in July 2009.

Gokusen also received a 13-episode TV anime series. Media Blasters released the anime in North America from 2004 to 2005.



Source: Amazon Prime Video via WTK