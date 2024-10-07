×
News
Amazon Prime Video Streams Live-Action Gokusen TV Series

posted on by Alex Mateo
All 3 seasons of series based on Kozueko Morimoto's Gokusen manga stream subbed

gokusen
Image via Amazon
Amazon Prime Video is streaming all three seasons of the live-action television series of Kozueko Morimoto's Gokusen manga with English subtitles.

Morimoto's Gokusen manga has received multiple live-action adaptations, including three television series in 2002, 2005, and 2008; two live-action television special in 2003 and in 2009; and a live-action film in July 2009.

Gokusen also received a 13-episode TV anime series. Media Blasters released the anime in North America from 2004 to 2005.

Source: Amazon Prime Video via WTK

