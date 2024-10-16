Crunchyroll Adds Planetes Anime With English Dub

to release series on BD on November 5

Image via Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has added the 2003 anime adaptation of Makoto Yukimura 's Planetes manga for streaming with the English dub , along with subtitles in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and Italian. In addition, the company will release the series on Blu-ray Disc for the first time in North America on November 5.

It describes the story:

In 2075, commercial space travel is commonplace. However, huge amounts of debris threaten the safety of spacefarers - that's where the Toy Box crew comes in. As they wrangle objects in orbit, they also grapple with life goals, crappy pay, and what it all means.

Bang Zoom! Entertainment dubbed the series in English in 2005.

Dark Horse Comics released an omnibus format of the manga in 2015 with all color pages included.

Tokyopop previously licensed and released the manga series in North America, and Bandai Entertainment released the 2003 anime adaptation.

Yukimura released the original manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine between January 1999 - January 2004.



Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)