New Live-Action Salaryman Kintaro Films' Teaser Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The two new upcoming live-action films for Hiroshi Motomiya 's manga classic Salaryman Kintaro unveiled a teaser trailer on Tuesday. The teaser reveals more cast members and the theme songs for both films.

Image via Comic Natalie © 映画『サラリーマン金太郎』製作委員会

The cast includes:

Ballistik Boyz perform the theme song "Get Wild" for the first film Salaryman Kintaro Akatsuki-hen , while GENERATIONS perform the theme song "Cozy" for the second film Salaryman Kintaro Sakigake-hen .

Image via Comic Natalie © 映画『サラリーマン金太郎』製作委員会

Salaryman Kintaro Akatsuki-hen

Salaryman Kintaro

Salaryman Kintaro Sakigake-hen

Salaryman Kintaro

The first film, titledDawn), will open on January 10, while the second film, titledVanguard), will open on February 7.) plays the titular Kintaro Yajima in the films.

Ten Shimoyama (live-action SHINOBI - Heart Under Blade , Erased ) is directing the film, with scripts by Shinichi Tanaka ( A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs ).

The Manga Planet service describes the manga's story:

Retired ex-bike gang leader of the "Hasshu" Kintaro Yajima leaves his hometown where he worked as a fisherman until his wife, Akemi, passed away. With his son, Ryouta, they go to Tokyo, where Kintaro would start with his new job: a salaryman. Now, the question is: would Kintaro be able to handle the office work and office politics being a salaryman brings?

The manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. Motomiya restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. Motomiya's latest work on the manga is titled Salaryman Kintaro Gojūsai ( Salaryman Kintaro 50 Years Old), which ran in Weekly Young Jump from 2015 to 2016.

NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. Manga Planet is releasing the original manga in English.

Veteran actor Katsunori Takahashi played the role in a popular 1999 film directed by Takashi Miike , as well as in a four-season 1999-2004 television drama series. Masaru Nagai played the role in a live-action series that ran from 2008 to 2010. The manga also inspired a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.

Source: Comic Natalie