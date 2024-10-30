Nintendo Music App Launches for Game Soundtracks

App for Switch Online members offers spoiler prevention, customizable looping tracks by up to 60 minutes

Nintendo revealed and launched its new Nintendo Music app on Wednesday. The app features soundtracks from Nintendo games, and is only available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

The app allows both streaming music and downloading for offline listening. Users can create and share playlists, but the app will also come with custom themed playlists based on characters, moods, or situations from the game. Other features include spoiler prevention (to remove potentially story-spoiling tracks from visibility) and extending some tracks by looping to up to 60 minutes.

Nintendo will continuously update the library of the app.

Source: Nintendo via Hachima Kikō