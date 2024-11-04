Manhwa Publisher Netcomics Ends Service

Service launched in 2006, ends on December 29

and webtoons publisherannounced the platform will end service on December 29. Registration for the service is no longer available, along with coin purchases. The company advises users to use all existing coins before the end of the service.

Titles such as Dokebi Bride , Totally Captivated , Boy Princess , Not So Bad , Almost Highly Classified , and Narration of Love at 17 are available on the service.

Netcomics has also published manga, such as Age Called Blue , Dining Bar Akira ( Kuimonodokoro Akira ), Merry Family Plan , Love Full of Scars , and Black-Winged Love .

South Korean publisher Ecomix Media Company founded the company in 2005 and published its first lineup of titles in 2006.

