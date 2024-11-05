News
Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Wednesday that Yū Shimizu and Makoto Aogiri's Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP (Isekai Munchkin: HP 1 no Mama de Saikyō Saisoku Danjon Kōryaku) manga will get a television anime adaptation, and revealed a teaser visual and the anime's main staff.
The manga's artist Aogiri also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:
Mamoru Yokota (Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc animation supervisor) is directing the anime at Durandal.Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally and describes the story:
16-year-old Yukito Kirihara lives with his 14-year-old sister Sana, who he treasures more than anyone else. But when an ogre shows up outside of his window looking for Sana (a shocking event in its own right), Yukito leaps to save her—and is killed. He's offered the promise of reincarnation by a mysterious woman, who gives him a character sheet in a mysterious book. But when Yukito sees Sana in there, too, he sets off to find her, and save them both—even if he only has 1 hp with which to do it!
Shimizu and Aogiri launched the manga on Nico Nico Seiga and Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine's "Suiyōbi no Sirius" website in February 2019. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2019, and will publish the 11th volume on Friday.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.