Kotaro Lives Alone's Mami Tsumura Working on New 1-Shot, Manga Series

This year's 23rd issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that manga authoris currently preparing for a one-shot story and a new manga. The magazine did not reveal other details.

Tsumura launched the Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi ( Kotaro Lives Alone ) manga (image right) in Big Comic Superior in 2015. The manga ended in June 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in August 2023. The series won an Electronic Manga Award in 2018.

The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted in April 2021. A second season premiered in April 2023.

The manga also inspired a Netflix anime series that debuted in March 2022.

