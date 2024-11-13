Candyman, Transformers Actor Tony Todd Dies at 69

"Tony Todd portrait 2009" by Florida Supercon is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Image via Wikimedia Commons

Actordied on November 6 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 69.

Todd voiced the character The Fallen in Michael Bay 's Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen film. He also voiced the character Dreadwing in the Transformers Prime series.

Todd was perhaps best known for playing the titular character in the Candyman horror movie series. He also played William Bludwurth in the Final Destination horror franchise . His other well known roles include Sergeant Warren in Platoon , Worf's brother Kurn in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine , the adult Jake Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine , Matt Rhodes in Homicide: Life on the Street , and numerous other roles across dozens of television series and films.

Among video games, he narrated The Legend of Dragoon game, the voritgaunt enemies in Half-Life 2 , Venom in Spider-Man 2 , and Admiral Tommy Briggs in Call of Duty: Black Ops II , among others.

Source: Deadline (Erik Pedersen)