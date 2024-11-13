×
News
Secret Level Video Game Anthology Series' Trailer Reveals Cast

posted on by Alex Mateo
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, more join December series

Amazon Prime Video began streaming on Wednesday a new trailer for Secret Level, an adult animated anthology series from the LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creative team. The video reveals the cast:

The cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey, and Michael Beach.

The 15-episode series debuts on Amazon Prime Video on December 10. The service will stream new episodes until December 17.

The series is set in the world of numerous video game franchises including Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000.

Source: Amazon Prime Video's You Tube channel

