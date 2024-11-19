Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict's English Dub Debuts in U.S. on November 23

Viz announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that the English dub for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict will premiere in the United States this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. EST. Episodes 27-30 will all come out on Saturday, with new episodes of the dub being released every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The English dub is already available on Disney+ outside the United States.

The Spanish dub of all episodes will be available in the United States, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand Territories, and Canada next February, along with all episodes in Portuguese in these same regions except the United States.

Episodes of the German, French, and Italian dubs will be available weekly in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand Territories, and Canada starting on November 30. Middle East and North Africa will start receiving the French dub weekly on November 30.

English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, German, and French subtitles will also be available on Disney+ internationally.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict

, the current run of the original manga's ongoing anime adaptation, premiered onand its affiliates on October 5 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

SIX LOUNGE performs the opening theme song "Kotoba ni Sezu Tomo" (Even if You Don't Say It) and suisoh performs the ending theme song "Monochrome."

The anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , in Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

