Drugstore in Another World Manga's Eri Haruno Launches New Manga on December 26

New manga is adaptation of Gokinjo JK Isezaki-san wa Isekaigaeri no Daiseijo story

The January 2025 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Wednesday that Eri Haruno will launch a manga adaptation of Oshio Fukami's Gokinjo JK Isezaki-san wa Isekaigaeri no Daiseijo (My Neighbor Isezaki is a Great Saint from a Fantasy World) novels in the magazine's next issue on December 26.

The manga centers on Matsunaga, a salaryman who one day sees Seina Isezaki, his high schooler neighbor, being accosted by a thug. When he rushes to protect her, he is stabbed in the process. As he lays on the ground accepting that he is dying, Seina begins to glow, and she uses a mysterious power to heal his wounds. In that instant, both of them are transported into a fantasy world. It is then that Seina reveals that she was once a saint in this world, and one day got transported to Matsunaga's world through unknown means, and it also meant that she lost her magic. But somehow, when she touches Matsunaga, she gets her powers back.

Fukami serialized the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from November 2022 to April 2023. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story on February 16 with illustrations by Eihi . The second volume shipped on August 17.

Haruno launched the manga adaptation of Kennoji 's Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist novels on Takeshobo 's Web Comic Ganma Plus website December 2018, and it is ongoing. Takeshobo published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on November 7. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novels and the novels' manga adaptation in English. The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh January 2025 issue, Eri Haruno 's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.