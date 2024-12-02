One Piece Anime's Episodes to Require Premium Membership on Crunchyroll

1st 206 episodes will remain free; subsequent episodes will require subscription starting on December 23

announced on Monday that it will soon require a Premium Membership for users to view the majority of episodes for theanime.

The shift to subscription-only will occur in three phases. The first phase will take place on December 23, and every episode from the Water 7 and Davy Back arcs (starting at episode 207) to Fishman Island will require a Premium Membership starting on that date. The second phase will happen on January 20, and it will include the Punk Hazard to Whole Cake Island arcs as well as six specials. The third phase's date will be on February 17, and it will include every episode from the Reverie up to the anime's current Egghead arc. The first 206 episodes (everything up to Skypiea) will remain free on the service's ad-supported tier.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999.

The Egghead arc debuted in January, and it is the latest one in the anime after the "Wano Kuni" arc. The arc takes place on the island of the notorious genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk. The anime recently announced that it will resume the ongoing Egghead arc in April 2025.

The abridged 21-episode " One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga " anime, a special edited version of the Fish-Man Island arc, began taking the ongoing anime's place on November 3, following a delay from October 27 due to the World Series. The edited arc features reshot scenes with retouched art, detailing, color shading, lighting, and special effects, as well as a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

One Piece debuted on Cartoon Network 's original Toonami block in 2005. Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing One Piece in May 2013 starting with episode 207. The premiere garnered 995,000 viewers. The anime left the block in March 2017 with episode 384. The anime returned to Toonami in January 2022 with episodes 517-518.

The second live-action season of One Piece is currently in development, as is The One Piece remake anime at Wit Studio for Netflix .