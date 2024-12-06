Actress/Singer Miho Nakayama Dies at 54

film actress was found dead at her home on Friday

Image via Miho Nakayama's website © 2024 BIG APPLE / KING RECORDS

Actress and singerwas found dead at her home in Tokyo on Friday. There are investigations on her cause of death. She was 54.

Nakayama was scheduled to perform at a Christmas concert on Friday at Billboard Live Osaka, but it was canceled due to health reasons.

Nakayama was born in Saku, Japan on March 1, 1970. She is the sister of actress Shinobu Nakayama .

She made her debut in the 1985 series Maido Osawagase Shimasu and her film debut as Kyōko Izumi in the live-action Be-Bop Highschool film. She performed the theme song for the film as well. Nakayama released her debut single "C" in the same year.

Nakayama won Best Actress awards for her role in the 1995 film Love Letter , and she was also nominated for Best Actress at the Japanese Academy Awards for her role in the 1997 film Tokyo Biyori .