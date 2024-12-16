News
Alleged Attempted Murder Suspect at Anime Song Festival Not Charged
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The suspect underwent psychological evaluation for the past two months since October to determine criminal liability, which ultimately lead to him not being charged.
According to police at the time of the arrest, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times following a dispute over having the same "favorite" voice actor.
The suspect reportedly confessed that he intended to kill the man. However, according to investigators, he may have intended to target a different person whom he had a long grudge against, but mistakenly attacked the victim.
The Nagano District Public Prosecutor's Office stated on Friday reports that the victim had bullied the assailant turned out to be false.
The Nagano Aniera Festa canceled its second day in light of the incident, and offered refunds.
Source: Shin-etsu Broadcasting via Hachima Kikō