Alleged Attempted Murder Suspect at Anime Song Festival Not Charged

The Nagano District Public Prosecutor's Office stated last Friday that it will not charge a 38-year-old suspect arrested for an alleged stabbing at the Nagano Aniera Festa 2024 anime song festival at Komaba Park in Nagano on September 22. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect underwent psychological evaluation for the past two months since October to determine criminal liability, which ultimately lead to him not being charged.

According to police at the time of the arrest, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times following a dispute over having the same "favorite" voice actor .

The suspect reportedly confessed that he intended to kill the man. However, according to investigators, he may have intended to target a different person whom he had a long grudge against, but mistakenly attacked the victim.

The Nagano District Public Prosecutor's Office stated on Friday reports that the victim had bullied the assailant turned out to be false.

The Nagano Aniera Festa canceled its second day in light of the incident, and offered refunds.

