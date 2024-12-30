Moha Arimura's Penguin-tachi Manga Ends

Series debuted in November 2021

Image via Amazon Japan

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine published the final chapter of Moha Arimura 's Penguin-tachi manga on December 27 in the February 2025 issue.

The series follows the adventures of three penguins who enter human society and work various part time jobs including food delivery, and at a karaoke.

Arimura launched the series in Nakayoshi in November 2021. Kodansha shipped the first compiled book volume in November 2023.

Kodansha publishes Arimura's Good Dog, Cerberus! ( Meiken Keru-chan ) manga in English and describes the story: Moha Arimura 's full-color kids' manga about the nicest 3-headed pet you'll ever see.

