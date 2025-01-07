MAGES.' Iwakura Aria Visual Novel Heads West for Switch, PC

Game launches this year

PQube confirmed on Thursday following its initial announcement in December that it will release MAGES. ' new visual novel Iwakura Aria in the West physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch and digitally for PC via Steam in 2025.

The game features nine endings and illustrations by Hyakunen and graphic designer Fumi Nakada.

PQube describes the story:

After the war Japan experiences rapid economic growth, and in the cracks of society one girl gets left behind. With no future to look forward to, she grasps onto a thread of hope, a possibility of a new life, as the maid to the Iwakura household. However, the Iwakura family holds its own secrets, most connected to its heir Aria, and Ichiko finds herself sucked into another world contained within that mansion. In the midst of people's hopes and expectations, Aria and Ichiko have lost sight of their true selves. To whom do the lives of these girls - who continue to play the roles they are given - belong? In order to take back control of their own lives, courage and willpower are needed, and the fateful meeting between them may just be the key to unlocking their hidden strength. This is the story of one summer in 1966 that shaped the future of the Iwakura family, and their new maid.

The game launched for Switch in Japan on June 27.

Source: Press release