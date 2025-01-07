Transformers: Earthspark, Lord of the Rings Anime, FF7: Rebirth Nominated for Golden Reel Awards

Shōgun also nominated for annual awards show slated for February 23 in Los Angeles

Image via Paramount+

The Motion Picture Sound Editors nominated the Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth game, a Transformers: Earthspark television episode, and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim film for the 2025 Golden Reel Awards on Monday.

Transformers: Earthspark 's “Judgment Day: Part 2” episode is nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing for Broadcast Animation, while The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing in Feature Animation. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing with Game Dialogue / ADR . In addition, Shōgun's “Ladies of the Willow World” episode was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR , while its “Broken to the Fist” episode was also nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley.

The awards aim to honor achievements in sound editing, sound design, music editing, and foley artistry across film, television and video games.

The 72nd Golden Reel Awards will take place on February 23 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.



Source: Deadline (Erik Pedersen)