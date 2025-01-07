Wattpad WEBTOON Studios Appoints Shang Mang as Head of Licensing & Merchandise

Image via WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT © WEBTOON

WEBTOON

WattpadStudios Inc. has appointed Shane Mang as Head of Licensing & Merchandise. Reporting to President Aron Levitz, Mang will lead licensing initiatives and expand's merchandise offerings. His focus will include unique collections, collaborations, and series-based drops tailored for collectors and fans.

Mang has extensive consumer product experience, having developed global licensing programs for brands like Rubik's Cube, Bakugan , Hatchimals, and Jim Henson's Labyrinth and Fraggle Rock . Recognized as a Top 40 under 40 Licensing Professional by License Global Magazine in 2018, Mang has also served as a West Coast Ambassador for Licensing International since 2019.

“Our platforms attract some of Gen Z's most passionate fans, and merchandise is another way for them to celebrate their favorite stories and creators,” said Levitz. “Shane's expertise in licensing for top entertainment brands will help us create products fans are eager to own.”

Mang's appointment follows the recent launch of the WEBTOON Shop, the official online store for merchandise from WEBTOON and Wattpad series. The shop features exclusive collections, including the Lore Olympus-inspired Heroes and Villains collection.

Source: WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT