Kentarō Satō's Immortality and Punishment Manga to End in 8th Volume

Final volume slated for spring release

Image via Amazon ©Kentarō Satō, Akita Shoten

Fushi to Batsu

The seventh compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will end in its eighth volume, slated for this spring.

Satō launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in November 2021.

The manga centers on a certain young man who is hiding a dark secret. Holed up in a love hotel, despair comes for him.

Arata Miyatsuki and Satō ( Magical Girl Apocalypse ) launched the Bokura no Natsu ga Saketeiku (Our Summer was Torn Apart) horror suspense manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in 2023. Hakusensha will publish the manga's third volume on January 29.

Satō launched the Magical Girl Site horror manga on the Champion Tap! manga website in July 2013, before moving it to Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2017. The manga ended in 2019 with 16 volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018 and ended in June 2018. The anime streamed on Amazon Prime Video outside of Japan.

