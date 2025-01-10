The Anemone Feels the Heat Manga to End in 9th Volume

Anemone wa Netsu o Obiru

The manga will end with its ninth volume, as reported in the creator's note in the eighth volume of the manga on Friday.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will release the first volume on March 25. Yen Press describes the manga:

After failing to get into her desired high school, studious Nagisa is resolved to keep her chin up and move on. That is, until she meets a sickly girl named Mashiro at her new school, who throws a wrench into her plans—as she's the very reason Nagisa flunked her exams in the first place. But Nagisa decides she won't let it get her down, and to upend her negative feelings, she vows to warm up to Mashiro...Delve into this clever but clumsy girl's captivating love story.

Sakuragi launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in November 2020.