Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi Manga Goes on Hiatus for Health Reasons

Manga creatorreported on Sunday that she is putting heron hiatus. Sonoda explained that she has been feeling unwell recently, although she assured her fans that it is not a serious illness. She expects to be healthy again after several months, and during her hospitalization and treatment, she wants to keep drawing for the series.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

An odd couple of stray cats team up to share the trials and tribulations of life in this heartwarming manga. Maruru lived a pampered life till one day, he ran after a flock of sparrows and couldn't find his way back home. He encounters Hachi, a tough stray, who says he doesn't need a spoiled house cat on his territory and chases him away. But then Maruru helps Hachi out of a jam, and they team up to face life on the street together.

Sonoda launched the manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 24, 2021, and Kodansha published its sixth volume on last December. Seven Seas Entertainment published the second volume in English in December as well.