Live-Action Adaptation of Study Group Webtoon Premieres on January 23

Korean entertainment media Dispatch revealed on January 6 that Amazon Prime Video 's original series Study Group will premiere on January 23. In Korea the series will stream on TVING.

Adapted from the WEBTOON of the same name, Study Group follows Ga-min Yoon, a martial arts expert who hides his abilities to focus on getting good grades. Min-hyun Hwang will star as Ga-min Yoon.

The teaser trailer shows Ga-min Yoon entering the notoriously rough Yuseong Technical High School. Despite diligent training, he ranks 279th out of 280 students. The tagline, "A studying fanatic enters the world's toughest school," suggests the challenges ahead.

The WEBTOON Study Group is available in English on WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT. Hyungwuk Shin writes the WEBTOON and Seungyeon Ryu draws the art.

Source: Dispatch