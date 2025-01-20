Asumiko Nakamura's Tales of the Kingdom Manga Heads Toward Final Arc

Series launched in April 2017

The February issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine announced on Saturday that Asumiko Nakamura 's Tales of the Kingdom ( Ōkoku Monogatari ) manga will enter its final arc in the next chapter.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Purple-eyed Adarte, blue-eyed Adolte. One enveloped in light—the graceful son; and one shrouded in darkness—the prisoner. Destined to walk different paths in a kingdom where a beautiful man is lauded as a hero while his enigmatic assistant toils to support him…

Nakamura launched the series in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in April 2017. Shueisha shipped the fifth compiled book volume in January 2024. Yen Press shipped the fifth volume on September 17.



Source: Ultra Jump February issue





