hololive VTubers Get Hanafuda Game

Holo's Hanafuda game features multiplayer gameplay, offline gameplay with CPU

Game developer Gemdrops announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday the Holo's Hanafuda game, featuring talents from Cover's hololive VTuber group for PC via Steam .

The Steam page describes the game:

Hanafuda is a classic Japanese card game that pits 2, 3, or 4 players against each other in 1v1 duels or 3-4 player battles. Use the cards you're dealt to form sets and try to get the highest score! In Holo's Hanafuda , you can play offline against the CPU, or online with friends or in random matches. The choice is yours!

Hanafuda is a traditional Japanese card game involving matching suits in cards.

The game will feature support in 12 languages including English, French, Italian, and German, with Japanese audio.

The developer is also behind Pico Park 2 , and worked with Square Enix on Star Ocean The Second Story: R .

Cover has a number of other games under its Holo Indie game publisher, which allows fans to make games using the company's IP.

