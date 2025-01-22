Saku Nonomura's Otonari Complex Gets Live-Action Series on February 20

NBC Universal Entertainment Japan announced on Thursday that it is producing a live-action series of Saku Nonomura 's Otonari Complex manga, which will premiere on Fuji TV on February 20.

The series stars Towa Araki as Makoto Ninomiya , and Koko as Makoto's childhood friend and neighbor Akira Kuji .

Hiroshi Soejima is directing the series, with Nishioka to Neil penning the scripts for episodes 1-4 and 8 of the series, and Kokeshi Murata penning the scripts for episode 5-7. Daisuke Nishimura /DUNK is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kuji Akira and Ninomiya Makoto are childhood friends and neighbors. Since Akira is “handsome” for a girl and Makoto is “pretty” for a boy, their gender presentation is often confused. As they try to untangle their complex feelings about themselves and each other, they find out their friends are crushing on them, too. It's a complicated childhood friend love story!

Nonomura published the manga in Libre Publishing 's Kurofune web manga magazine from November 2014 to August 2022. Libre Publishing released five compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's second volume in November 2024.