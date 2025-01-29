Naoki Shigeno's Ninja Girl & Samurai Master Manga Ends in 23rd Volume This Fall

Manga launched in 2008

Image via Amazon ©Naoki Shigeno, Hakusensha

The 22nd compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Wednesday that the series will end in its 23rd volume, slated for release this fall.

The gag manga centers on a young female ninja named Chidori, whose dream is to help the Warring States-era warlord Oda Nobunaga to achieve his goals.

Shigeno launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in 2008. Hakusensha published the manga's first volume in 2009. Hakusensha published the three-volume spinoff manga titled Nobunaga no Shinobi Gaiden: Owari Tōitsu-ki (Nobunaga's Shinobi - Chronicle of Owari's Unification) from 2014 to 2017.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2016. The anime's 26-episode second season premiered in 2017, and the third season premiered in 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons of the anime.

