Live-Action Thai Show of DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- Manga Debuts on March 20

Top Form, the live-action Thai series based on Hashigo Sakurabi 's Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu. ( DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- ) manga, will premiere on March 20 simultaneously on Thailand's WeTV service and Japan's Rakuten TV service. The Japanese-subtitled edition goes under the title Top Form ~ Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu. ~

WeTV and China's Tailai Entertainment are producing the live-action adaptation, which stars actors Smart and Boom. The trailer above has already garnered over 1 million views in just five days on YouTube .

The weekly series will premiere in Japan on Rakuten TV on March 20 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT).

The distributor futekiya licensed and publishes the manga in English digitally. futekiya describes the manga's story:

For the past five years, veteran actor Takato Saijou was always hailed as the sexiest man of the year - reigning the polls as the man everyone wants to sleep with - and no one has ever come close to taking his top spot...until now, when it falls into the hands of rookie actor Junta Azumaya. Takato's always been proud of his ability to keep his true, dark emotions under wraps, but when a drink gone wrong unearths his actual thoughts - to Junta, of all people - is there something he can do to let Junta keep his slip-up under wraps?

Sakurabi launched the manga in Libre Shuppan's Monthly Magazine Be x Boy in July 2013. Libre Shuppan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in November 2023.

A television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan. The anime had 13 episodes.

The manga inspired an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu. Spain-Hen that adapted the manga's Spain Arc. The film opened in Japan in October 2021. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November.

Source: Comic Natalie