Syu Yasaka's How Do I Get Together With My Childhood Friend? Manga Ends in 5th Volume

Girls' love comedy manga about childhood friends launched in 2022

Image via Amazon ©Syu Yasaka, Takeshobo

How Do I Get Together With My Childhood Friend?

published the fifth and final compiled book volume of's) manga on February 17. The manga's final chapter was published on December 27.

Seven Seas releases the manga physically and digitally, and it describes the story:

Minami and Yuzu have been inseparable since elementary school. But now that they're in high school, Minami just can't accept that Yuzu may someday get a boyfriend. How come some random guy gets to wake her up in the morning, feed her lunch, take baths with her...? It doesn't take long for Minami to realize that her feelings can't quite be described as “friendship” anymore, but how can she get Yuzu to see her the same way?

Yasaka launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia Dash website in April 2022.

Yasaka launched the Monologue Woven For You ( Kimi ni Tsumugu Bōhaku ) manga on Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia Dash website in February 2020, and it ended in September 2021. Seven Seas also published the manga both digitally and in print.



Source: Amazon