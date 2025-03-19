×
1st New Kodocha Manga Story in 10 Years Posted

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sana is now in high school in 1-shot from Hot Pepper Beauty magazine

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Recruit's Hot Pepper Beauty magazine posted a one-shot chapter of Miho Obana's Kodocha - Sana's Stage (Kodomo no Omocha) manga on Tuesday. This is the first new story in the manga in 10 years.

In the new manga, protagonist Sana Kurata is now a high schooler worrying about big jobs such as starring in films. She consults some friends about a change of pace, and they suggest going to a beauty parlor for a change of appearance.

Obana began Kodocha - Sana's Stage in 1994 and ended the series in 1998. The manga won the shōjo category of the 22nd Kodansha Manga Awards. Obana also published "Deep Clear," a two-part crossover between Kodocha and her other series Honey Bitter, in 2010. In 2015, Obana published a new one-shot for the manga.

The story revolves around the popular child actress Sana Kurata and the problem child in her sixth-grade class, Akito Hayama.

Tokyopop published the manga in North America, and Funimation released the first half of the television anime adaptation. Discotek Media released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2021 and 2023.

Sources: Hot Pepper Beauty magazine's X/Twitter account, Oricon

