1st New Kodocha Manga Story in 10 Years Posted

Sana is now in high school in 1-shot from Hot Pepper Beauty magazine

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Recruit's Hot Pepper Beauty magazine posted a one-shot chapter of Miho Obana 's Kodocha - Sana's Stage ( Kodomo no Omocha ) manga on Tuesday. This is the first new story in the manga in 10 years.

In the new manga, protagonist Sana Kurata is now a high schooler worrying about big jobs such as starring in films. She consults some friends about a change of pace, and they suggest going to a beauty parlor for a change of appearance.

Obana began Kodocha - Sana's Stage in 1994 and ended the series in 1998. The manga won the shōjo category of the 22nd Kodansha Manga Awards. Obana also published "Deep Clear," a two-part crossover between Kodocha and her other series Honey Bitter , in 2010. In 2015, Obana published a new one-shot for the manga.

The story revolves around the popular child actress Sana Kurata and the problem child in her sixth-grade class, Akito Hayama.

Tokyopop published the manga in North America, and Funimation released the first half of the television anime adaptation. Discotek Media released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2021 and 2023.