Shinobi Master Senran Kagura New Link Smartphone Game Ends Service on May 30

Game launched in December 2017; "offline version" to be available after service ends

Image via Marvelous' website ©Marvelous Inc. ©HONEY∞PARADE GAMES Inc.

Shinobi Master Senran Kagura New Link

Marvelous and Honey∞Parade Games announced on Friday that theirsmartphone game will end service on May 30 at 2:00 p.m. JST. After maintenance on that date, the game will transition to an "offline version" so fans can continue to experience the story, costume customization, and dioramas. The offline version will be available for iOS and Android but not on

The game launched in November 2017.

The "all-star battle" game boasts that it features the "bustiest" characters in the history of smartphone games. The game features new matching costumes for the returning Senran Kagura characters and also has new shinobi.

Marvelous established the Honey∞Parade Games subsidiary in May 2017 to focus on the production and promotion of the Senran Kagura series.

The latest console game in the franchise is a crossover game with Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise. Compile Heart 's Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars ( Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune ) crossover action RPG launched in October 2021 for PlayStation 4, and then launched for Nintendo Switch in April 2022, and on PC via Steam in May 2022.

The Senran Kagura Run smartphone game released last year to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Shinobi Master Senran Kagura New Link .

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.

Source: Shinobi Master Senran Kagura New Link game's X/Twitter account and website