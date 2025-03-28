News
Shinobi Master Senran Kagura New Link Smartphone Game Ends Service on May 30
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The game launched in November 2017.
The "all-star battle" game boasts that it features the "bustiest" characters in the history of smartphone games. The game features new matching costumes for the returning Senran Kagura characters and also has new shinobi.
Marvelous established the Honey∞Parade Games subsidiary in May 2017 to focus on the production and promotion of the Senran Kagura series.
The latest console game in the franchise is a crossover game with Compile Heart's Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise. Compile Heart's Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune) crossover action RPG launched in October 2021 for PlayStation 4, and then launched for Nintendo Switch in April 2022, and on PC via Steam in May 2022.
The Senran Kagura Run smartphone game released last year to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Shinobi Master Senran Kagura New Link.
Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.
Source: Shinobi Master Senran Kagura New Link game's X/Twitter account and website