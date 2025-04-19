Special Hell Teacher Nube Manga 1-Shot Posted Before New Manga Series

Prequel free to read until June 3

Sho Makura and Takeshi Okano posted a special one-shot manga of the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube ( Jigoku Sensei Nube ) manga on the officlal website of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on April 16. The special is set before the upcoming new serialization of the manga and is available to read for free until June 3.

Characters from the previously published one-shot in the September issue of the magazine will make a reappearance.

The new manga series will debut in the June issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on May 2. Makura is credited for the original work and Okano is drawing the manga. The new manga series is titled Jigoku Sensei Nube Kai . In the new series, Nube crosses space and time to save the students of class 5-3, who have been sucked into a world of ghost stories.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni

The new television anime adaptation will premiere in July on's new programming block for anime titled "W."

Makura and Okano serialized the original 31-volume manga from 1993 to 1999 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga has more than 29 million copies in circulation. The manga was later re-released in 2006 as 20 volumes.

Makura and Okano published a one-shot manga titled "Jigoku Sensei Nube: Ōmagatoki" in Grand Jump in April 2014, 15 years after the original manga ended. The duo then launched a sequel manga titled Jigoku Sensei Nube Neo in Grand Jump Premium in May 2014. That manga ended in December 2018, and has 17 volumes. The Jigoku Sensei Nube S manga launched in Saikyō Jump in 2018 and has four total volumes. The manga franchise also includes the 10-volume Reibaishi Izuna and 10-volume Reibaishi Izuna Ascension spinoff manga.

A new one-shot for the manga released in the September issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on August 2.

The original manga inspired a television anime series in 1996-1997, a video anime series in 1998-1999, and three anime films in 1996 and 1997. The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2014.