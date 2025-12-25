One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Game Previews DLC Characters Z, King, Eneru in Videos

New Jewelry Bonney form added as free DLC; One Piece Pirate Warriors game franchise has sold 10 million copies worldwide

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed in a new trailer on Wednesday for its One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 game, DLC character Z will join the game on January 22 as part of DLC Character Pack No. 8.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Eneru and King will also join the game as playable characters as part of the new Character Pack, and Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed trailers for those characters earlier this week.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Bandai Namco Entertainment

America announced earlier this month that Jewelry Bonney in a new "Nika" form has debuted in the game as a free DLC character as part of the DLC Character Pack No. 7 update.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Bandai Namco Entertainment

One Piece Pirate Warriors

Additionally,America announced earlier this month thegame franchise has sold 10 million copies worldwide.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

had held a survey earlier this year for fans to vote on three DLC characters from a list of 23 characters to be new DLC characters for the game. The winning characters are Eneru, King, and Z.

© Eiichirou Oda, Fuji Television, Toei Animation, Bandai Namco Entertainment

The game debuted for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in Japan in March 2020, and then debuted in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas for the same consoles plus PC later that month.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 versions launched on November 21. The new versions feature enhanced graphics and higher count of on-screen enemies. There are free upgrades available for players who own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version, respectively.

The game has sold over 4 million units worldwide.

Playable characters in the game include: Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, Robin, Franky, Brook, Crocodile, Ace, Boa Hancock, Jinbe, Buggy, Dracule Mihawk, Emporio Ivankov, Rob Lucci, Trafalgar Law, Smoker, Tashigi, Sabo, Bartolomeo, Cavendish, Katakuri, Carrot, Vinsmoke Reiju, Vinsmoke Ichiji, Vinsmoke Niji, Vinsmoke Yonji, Marco, Whitebeard, Eustass Kid, Basil Hawkins, Capone Bege, Big Mom, Kaido, Akainu (Sakazuki), Kizaru (Borsalino), Aokiji (Kuzan), Issho (Fujitora), Shanks, Doflamingo, and Blackbeard. The game has an original story that takes place in the Land of Wano.

The game's "Character Pack 1" DLC launched in July 2020 with three characters: Charlotte Smoothie, Charlotte Cracker, and Vinsmoke Judge. The game's "Character Pack 2" DLC includes X Drake, Killer, and Urouge, and launched in September 2020. "Character Pack 3" came out in December 2020 and features Kozuki Oden, Kin'emon, and Okiku. The game's "Character Pack 4" launched in September 2023 and includes Kaido, Yamato, and Onigashima Battle Luffy. The game's "Character Pack 5" launched in January 2024 and adds Uta, Shanks, and Coby (or Koby). "Character Pack 6" launched in March 2024 with Roger, Rayleigh, and Garp. "Character Pack 7" launched on November 21 with CP0 Rob Lucci, S-Snake, and Jewelry Bonney.

Namco Bandai Games released the first One Piece Pirate Warriors game in Japan on PlayStation 3 and later in Europe and America in 2012. The second game shipped in Japan for PS3 and PlayStation Vita, and in Europe and North America for PS3 in 2013. Bandai Namco Entertainment released One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 for PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and on PC via Steam in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia in August 2015. The game shipped in Japan in March 2015 for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita. The game launched on Switch in Japan in December 2017.