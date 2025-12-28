One-Punch Man Season 3's Part 2 Airs in 2027

1st part premiered on October 5

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced in a new video on Monday that the third anime season based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One Punch Man manga will air its second cours (quarter of a year) in 2027.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

The third season premiered with a recap on October 5 at 11:45 p.m. JST (10:45 a.m. EDT) on the TV Tokyo , TV Hokkaido , TV Aichi , TV Osaka , TV Setouchi , and TV Kyushu channels. The overall 25th episode of the anime, the first episode in the third season, aired on October 12. The anime began streaming on October 12 at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Hulu in the U.S., Disney+ in Canada, and Netflix in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. In Latin America and Oceania, Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime at the same time.

J.C. Staff is returning from the second season to animate the series. Madhouse animated the first season.

Shinpei Nagai ( Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san , DOGEZA: I Tried Asking While Kowtowing. ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Tomohiro Suzuki returns from previous seasons to oversee the series scripts. Chikashi Kubota also returns from previous seasons as character designer, but this time alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryōsuke Shirakawa . Sakura Murakami is now the art director (Murakami previously worked on background art for the second season, with Shigemi Ikeda and Yukiko Maruyama previously credited as art directors for the second season). Mayumi Tanahashi returns as color designer from the second season. Yuki Hirose is now the director of photography (replacing Yoshio Ōkouchi from the previous season). Masahiro Gotō , Yoshikazu Iwanami , and Makoto Miyazaki all return from the second season as editor, sound director, and music composer, respectively.

JAM Project with metal group BABYMETAL performed the opening theme song "Get No Satisfied!," and Makoto Furukawa performed the ending theme song "Soko ni Aru Akari" ("The Light, That's There").

The first anime season aired in Japan from October to December 2015.

The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later.

Source: Bandai Namco Filmworks ' YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.