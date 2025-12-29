News
Manga Plus Adds Manose, Miharu's Island Rock Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Series debuted on Monday
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service announced on Monday that it is publishing Manose and Miharu's Island Rock (Shima Rock) manga in English. The first chapter is available to read now.
The company describes the story:
Uncomplicated rock 'n' roll for the complicated heart! The curtain rises on this remote island, where a tale of youthful band life begins.
Manose and Miharu launched the series on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform on Monday.
Manose is also the artist for Kono Fukushū ni Gal wa Iranai (This Revenge Doesn't Need a Gal).
Source: MANGA Plus' X/Twitter account