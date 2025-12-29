News
Manga Plus Adds Manose, Miharu's Island Rock Manga

posted on by Anita Tai
Series debuted on Monday

Shueisha's MANGA Plus service announced on Monday that it is publishing Manose and Miharu's Island Rock (Shima Rock) manga in English. The first chapter is available to read now.

Illustration for Island Rock manga
Image via Manga Plus' X/Twitter account
© Shueisha, Manose, Miharu

The company describes the story:

Uncomplicated rock 'n' roll for the complicated heart! The curtain rises on this remote island, where a tale of youthful band life begins.

Manose and Miharu launched the series on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform on Monday.

Manose is also the artist for Kono Fukushū ni Gal wa Iranai (This Revenge Doesn't Need a Gal).

Source: MANGA Plus' X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives