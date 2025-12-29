Manga Plus Adds Manose, Miharu's Island Rock Manga

Series debuted on Monday

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service announced on Monday that it is publishing Manose and Miharu's Island Rock ( Shima Rock ) manga in English. The first chapter is available to read now.

Image via Manga Plus' X/Twitter account © Shueisha, Manose, Miharu

The company describes the story:

Uncomplicated rock 'n' roll for the complicated heart! The curtain rises on this remote island, where a tale of youthful band life begins.

Manose and Miharu launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform on Monday.

Manose is also the artist for Kono Fukushū ni Gal wa Iranai (This Revenge Doesn't Need a Gal).