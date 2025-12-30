Spy×Family Series Gets Sequel Musical in September 2026

New musical adapts Doggy Bomb, Luxury Cruise Ship arcs

The staff for the new stage musical based on Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga revealed on Tuesday a sequel stage musical titled SPY×FAMILY 2: Bakudan Inu-hen & Gōka Kyakusen-hen ( SPY×FAMILY 2: Doggy Bomb Arc & Luxury Cruise Ship Arc), adapting the respective arcs from the manga. The musical will run from September-December 2026.

Image via Spy x Family musical's website © 遠藤達哉／集英社

The new musical will have a preview run at Westa Kawagoe in Saitama in September before officially starting at Tokyo Tatemono Brillia Hall in September until October. The play will then run at Hakataza Theater in Fukuoka in November, Hyogo Performing Arts Center KOBELCO Main Hall in December, Misono-za in Nagoya in December, and Yamagin Prefectural Hall in Yamagata in December,

Returning cast members include Win Morisaki as Loid and Fuka Yuduki as Yor. Kento Kiuchi returns as the second actor for Loid, having replaced Genki Hirakata during the previous musical due to the latter's health. Kiho Maaya takes over for Sora Kazuki as the second actress for Yor. Other cast members include:

Tōru Isono as Keith Kepler

Hitomi Arisa as Olka Gretcher

Kazuya Naraki as Zeb

Keigo Yoshino as Matthew McMahon

Manato Asaka (returning) and Haruka Manase (new) as Sylvia Sherwood

As with the previous musical, there will be auditions for actresses for Anya Forger.

Shuhei Kamimura is composing, arranging, and directing the music. G2 is credited for direction, script, and lyrics.

Image via Spy x Family musical's website ©遠藤達哉／集英社

The previous stage musical ran from September 20 to Tuesday. The play ran at Westa Kawagoe in Saitama in September; at Nissay Theatre in Tokyo in October; at Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka and at Hakataza Theater in Fukuoka in November; and at Yamagin Prefectural Hall in Yamagata, Shimizu Cultural Center Marinart in Shizuoka, and in Misono-za in Nagoya in December.

The first stage musical adaptation ran in March-May 2023.

Tatsuya Endō debuted the manga on Shonen Jump+ in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on October 3.

Viz Media is publishing Endō's original and ongoing manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The first anime season's first half premiered in April 2022, and the second half premiered in October 2022. The anime's second season premiered in October 2023 and aired for 12 episodes. The third season debuted on October 4 and had 13 episodes.

The SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film opened in Japan in December 2023 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film is an all-new work with an original story. Crunchyroll opened the film in North America in April 2024.