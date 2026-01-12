Manga UP! Global Adds Love's Just an Act, I'll Become an Elegant Villainess!, 1 More Title

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service recently added three new manga, including:

Manga UP! describes Love's Just an Act :

Thirty-something actor Taniguchi Makoto finally thinks he's caught a break when he's unexpectedly chosen for a lead role—only to learn it's for a BL drama! To prepare for the role, he's told to move in with his co-star, the popular young heartthrob, Amamiya Chiyaki. On TV, Chiaki is all rainbows and sunshine, but off-camera, his true self is surprisingly cold—and there's a deeper reason for it... Prepare for cozy domestic moments in this sweet romance between an older struggling actor and a younger tsundere star!

Origami launched the series on Square Enix 's Gangan Online web platform in October 2024. Square Enix shipped the first compiled volume on June 20.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Manga UP! describes I'll Become an Elegant Villainess! :

Mitia, a girl reincarnated as a noble, dreams of living a free life as a gorgeous, elegant villainess. However, in a world where magical ability reigns supreme, her lack of aptitude for advanced magic relegates her to being the lord of a faraway frontier land. Yet with a domain to do whatever she pleases and subjects who grow fond of her, this underhanded banishment might be the key to fulfilling her dreams! Now this little girl will fight up the ladder to become the ultimate villainess!

Kamiko launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Gangan Online web platform in March 2025. Square Enix shipped the first compiled book volume on June 12.

Hazuki launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2023 and ended it in July 2024. Square Enix shipped the second novel with illustrations by Kururi in July 2024.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Manga UP! describes Ruby on the Cake : Feast of the Man-Eating Witches:

Within London dwells humanoid monsters that eat only men—Witches. In order to exterminate them, the British Secret Intelligence Service MI6 formed a unit known as RED. Ruby Blood, a young genius Witch Hunter, is a member of this unit. Off duty, she's just an ordinary, fun-loving girl who loves food, her family, and most of all, her father's home-cooked dinners. But on Christmas Night, something happens that changes her fate entirely... An eat-or-be-eaten girl-led suspense!

Morinaga launched the series on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform in April 2024. Square Enix shipped the third compiled book volume on December 25.

Source: E-mail correspondence