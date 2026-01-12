The Essence of Being a Muse's Aya Fumino Launches New Manga on February 12

Fumino to launch Imawa no Kiwa no Femme Fatale manga about twisted love story

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine announced on Friday that Aya Fumino will launch a new manga titled Imawa no Kiwa no Femme Fatale (A Femme Fatale on the Brink of Death) in the magazine's next issue on February 12.

The new manga is a twisted love story of a couple who met 10 years ago and instantly hit it off. They loved each other so much that they would secretly take photos of each other when they were together. They started dating and eventually got married. They believe that theirs is a fateful love, and that they will be together, in death and even in the grave.

© Aya Fumino, Kadokawa

Fumino's The Essence of Being a Muse ( Muse no Shinzui ) manga ended in February 2023. Fumino launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam in September 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the third and final volume in March 2023. Yen Press licensed the manga, and released the final volume in March 2024.

Itsuma-chan and Fumino launched the Kanjuten (Sensitive Point) omnibus horror manga on Cygames ' Cycomi manga app and website in September 2023. Itsuma-chan was credited for the original story, and Fumino drew the manga. The manga ended in June 2024, and Shogakukan published the manga's one compiled book volume in July 2024.

Source: Monthly Comic Beam February issue

