Seven Seas Licenses The Wicked Princess and Her Twelve Eyes, Working as a Goddess, 3 More Manga

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Title: Yoichi & Tsugumo manga

Creator: Hayate Kuku

Release Date: November 2026 ( Seven Seas BL Label)

Summary: Tsugumo was given a second chance after dying as a fox cub and was reborn for the sake of becoming a god. Yet, he's still young and innocent, unfamiliar with the reality of the world. Thankfully, there's Yoichi the tanuki, a guardian deity for the forest who takes Yoichi into his care. But Tsugumo's naivete leads him to see Yoichi's kindness as love and professes his feelings to the forest guardian. Tsugumo, who has lived for so long protecting the forest, hasn't felt love in ages. Could this be his chance to follow feelings he thought he'd long since sealed off?

Title: The Wicked Princess and Her Twelve Eyes: The Legendary Villainess and Her Elite Assassins audiobook

Creators: Daken , saino

Release Date: January 15 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Lady Serena was betrayed by the crown prince, framed for a crime she didn't commit, and executed by poison. But instead of dying, she wakes up in the past with a second chance—and this time, she's not playing nice. After all, the so-called "murder" she was accused of was just a little misunderstanding! Looking back, Serena realizes her downfall wasn't due to poor scheming but a lack of competent underlings.

Determined to rewrite her fate, she recruits a group of desperate orphans and puts them through ruthless training, forging them into the most lethal, fanatically loyal elite force the kingdom has ever seen. Armed with her deadly entourage and sharp wit, Serena is ready to crush anyone who stands in her way. In this thrilling, cutthroat adventure, a morally flexible villainess seizes her second chance—not for redemption, but for revenge.

Title: The Wicked Princess and Her Twelve Eyes: The Legendary Villainess and Her Elite Assassins manga

Creators: Daken , Mugi Sawai , saino

Release Date: December 2026 (volume 1)

Summary: Lady Serena was betrayed by the crown prince, framed for a crime she didn't commit, and executed by poison. But instead of dying, she wakes up in the past with a second chance—and this time, she's not playing nice. After all, the so-called "murder" she was accused of was just a little misunderstanding! Looking back, Serena realizes her downfall wasn't due to poor scheming but a lack of competent underlings.

Determined to rewrite her fate, she recruits a group of desperate orphans and puts them through ruthless training, forging them into the most lethal, fanatically loyal elite force the kingdom has ever seen. Armed with her deadly entourage and sharp wit, Serena is ready to crush anyone who stands in her way. In this thrilling, cutthroat adventure, a morally flexible villainess seizes her second chance—not for redemption, but for revenge.

Title: Working as a Goddess! manga

Creator: Mizuhira

Release Date: January 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: After working herself to the bone for a shady company, poor Kasumi died from overworking! But if she thinks she's getting a break in the afterlife, she's got another thing coming. Right when she's about to start her second life, she's suddenly pushed into a job—as a substitute goddess! Thankfully, she has the help of the very capable angel, Mashiro, who will guide her through this new responsibility. But is she really the right person for the job to deal with other reincarnated souls—and their personalities?!

Title: Sleeping Dead manga

Creator: NEMUI ASADA

Release Date: December 2026 (singlle omnibus volume)

Summary: Sada is an earnest high school teacher admired by students and colleagues alike, a man who always goes above and beyond both inside and outside of the classroom. One night while walking through the city, he stumbles upon a student being violently attacked in an alley. As he tries to call for help, Sada finds himself on the end of the attacker's blade, bleeding to death on the ground. When he wakes up on a slab in an unknown laboratory, he comes face-to-face with his savior, a scientist named Mamiya. But Sada quickly realizes that in cheating death, he has become something...inhuman. What's more, he's now fully dependent on Mamiya to survive. What awaits him in this new life of death and deadly secrets?

Title: Even the Student Council Has Its Holes! manga

Creator: Muchimaro

Release Date: September 2026 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)

Summary: In a student council filled with weirdos, one new member is about to have a hell of a school year! Mizunoe Ume just wanted to avoid repeating a grade when he joined the student council. After all, it seemed like an easy fix to his current academic problems. But then, he met his fellow council members. Each of them is eccentric in their own way—one's an airhead, another's scary, one's secretly a pervert, but all in all, they're just really weird! Yet somehow, they're also oddly cute and endearing. Which means Mizunoe is stuck with them and all the chaos they bring to the table. Get ready for a slice-of-life manga that's irresistibly charming, quirky, and a little bit naughty!

The company also announced that its Seven Seas Danmei label will start publishing the danmei/ Boys' Love novel series Seizing Dreams by Arise Zhang in English this November.

