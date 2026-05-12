Man Arrested for Alleged Bomb Threat Against Nintendo Headquarters

Kyoto police arrest 27-year-old for obstructing a business with force

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The Kyoto Prefectural Police arrested an unemployed 27-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly sending a bomb threat to the Nintendo headquarters in Kyoto. According to the authorities, the Hekinan CIty resident admitted to the charge of obstructing a business by force.

The man reportedly claimed to have planted multiple bombs around the headquarters in a letter sent to the company by postal mail on March 16. The police did not find any suspicious objects after searching the grounds of the headquarters.

Sources: Sankei Shimbun via Hachima Kikō, Kyoto Shimbun