New Fairy Tail Manga Miniseries to Start 1 Week Sooner on July 29

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for manga creator Hiro Mashima reported on Wednesday that his new Fairy Tail manga miniseries will launch a week earlier than previously announced. The miniseries will now start in this year's 35th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine , which will ship on July 29.

Wednesday's post stated that due to scheduling issues on the side of Weekly Shōnen Magazine , and due to Mashima speeding through the new miniseries' draft at a pace far ahead of the editors' expectations, the staff has decided to launch the manga earlier.

Mashima and Weekly Shōnen Magazine had initially announced that the new manga miniseries would launch on August 5. The miniseries celebrates the Fairy Tail manga's 20th anniversary.

The original manga series follows the adventures of the world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail . The manga launched in 2006, and ended in July 2017.

The manga has inspired four television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in English.

Mashima and Atsuo Ueda 's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2024.

Ginolabo's Fairy Tail : Dungeons game launched for Nintendo Switch on January 7. The game then launched for PC via Steam in August 2024.