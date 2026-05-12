Former Tekken Game Producer Katsuhiro Harada Launches VS Studio SNK

The game company SNK announced in a video on Tuesday the launch of a new game studio VS Studio SNK led by the Tekken game franchise's former producer Katsuhiro Harada . SNK has invested in the studio as its consolidated subsidiary, and both companies will collaborate on game software development.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Harada explains in the video the "VS" in the studio's name stands not only for "Versus" and "Visual Studio," but also "Visionary Standard, Volition Shift, and Vanguard Spirit."

Image courtesy of SNK © SNK CORPORATION

Harada is best-known as the former producer and director of the Tekken fighting game series. Harada was previously a general manager at Bandai Namco , as well as the lead for the fighting game esports division of the company, before he left the company at the end of 2025.

The director began his career in Namco (before its merger with Bandai in 2006) as a promoter, surpassing sales records in his first year. After receiving a commendation from the president of the company, he moved into game development. Harada has provided his voice for numerous characters in the franchise including Marshall Law and Yoshimitsu. He first served as director on Tekken 3 . He has also contributed to a few titles in the Soulcalibur franchise, and has worked on Summer Lesson and Pokkén Tournament .

SNK announced in May 2025 that Kenji Matsubara would step down as its CEO and "transition to an advisory role." During the transition, the company's board appointed its chair to serve as interim CEO. (The announcement did not say who the chair was, but SNK 's website does list the seven members of its board.) SNK had appointed Matsubara as its CEO in August 2021. Electronic Gaming Development Company, the company wholly owned by Saudi Arabian organization MiSK Foundation (Mohammed bin Salman Foundation), increased its stake in SNK to 96.18% and eventually 100%, and thus made SNK a wholly owned subsidiary in 2022.

The company established the KOF Studio on the 30th anniversary of The King of Fighters franchise in December 2024. The studio's website states that it will "proudly carry on the storied legacy of our iconic fighting game IPs while driving their evolution well into the future."