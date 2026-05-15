Gundam Franchise Unveils 50th Anniversary Short, 'Gundam-Con' Event Next January

April 7 designated "Gundam Day," Tokyo's life-size Unicorn Gundam to be taken down in August

The " Gundam Conference Spring 2026" livestream event on Friday revealed the upcoming projects and events leading up to the franchise's 50th anniversary in 2029. Among the projects are a new animated video, a "Gundam-Con" event, a "Gundam Day," and information about the life-size Unicorn Gundam currently on display in Tokyo.

New Animated Video

The livestream debuted "A Boy With Gundam," a prologue video for the 50th anniversary "Road to 50" project. Tsukuro Hayakawa directed the short about three generations of Gundam fans, and it features music from PEOPLE 1 . The video has English subtitles for the lyrics that can be toggled on.

Gundam-Con

A "Gundam-Con" event will take place at the Makuhari Messe event venue in Chiba on January 9-11, 2027. There will be a fee for entry passes, which the staff will offer in a random drawing. The event will feature booths, tournaments, merchandise, and music. The staff will announce further updates this summer.

The Gundam-Con event is also planned for various regions around the world, after the event in Japan is held in January 2027.

Gundam Day and Other Events

The unofficial Japan Anniversary Association has designated April 7 as Gundam Day, starting in 2027. The first Mobile Suit Gundam television anime series premiered on April 7, 1979.

Additionally, the Tokyo National Museum plans to host an exhibition dedicated to Gundam 's creator Yoshiyuki Tomino in 2029.

Life-Size Unicorn Gundam

The life-size Unicorn Gundam located on Tokyo's artificial island of Odaiba will be taken down at the end of August 2026. Before then, the staff will adorn the statue with updated "finale version" decals.

The Diver City Tokyo complex unveiled the 1/1-scale RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue in September 2017.

Other Projects

A remaster project is in the works for the franchise, starting with the first television series.

Additionally, a new "big project" titled Gundam Landmark Project is in the works. The project is a facility that is planned to be built in Japan for fans from all over the world.

Lastly, the event revealed more details for the collaboration with Hololive Productions, including new visuals, and more talents participating. Several members of Hololive English will be involved in the collaboration.

Source: Gundam Conference Spring 2026 livestream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.