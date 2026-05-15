News
Black Torch TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The staff for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Takaki's Black Torch manga revealed three more cast members and more staff members on Friday.
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢— TVアニメ『BLACK TORCH』公式 (@BlackTorchAnime) May 15, 2026
我妻寿正 CV.#辻親八
Toshimasa Azuma
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我妻弐郎の祖父。
忍びの家系である我妻家の末裔として、
両親のいない弐郎を育てた。
喧嘩っ早い弐郎を叱ることも多いが、
我が子のように大切に想っている。#BLACKTORCH pic.twitter.com/6bexfPLi7Q
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢— TVアニメ『BLACK TORCH』公式 (@BlackTorchAnime) May 15, 2026
久澄陶子 CV.#甲斐田裕子
Toko Kusumi
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢
公儀隠密局において、
人員・権力共に最大を誇る特務一課の課長。
冷徹な性格で、異例の若さで昇進した。
司場はかつての同期。#BLACKTORCH pic.twitter.com/xI2bxd25oW
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢— TVアニメ『BLACK TORCH』公式 (@BlackTorchAnime) May 15, 2026
時枝蛮十郎 CV.#大塚芳忠
Banjuro Tokieda
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公儀隠密局特務一課に所属する、久澄の部下。
常に柔和な表情と物腰で、
運転から戦闘まで、そつなくこなす。#BLACKTORCH pic.twitter.com/4UmvoUgICB
The newly announced staff members include:
- Sub-Character Design: Yumi Nakamura, Masahiko Suzuki, Mariko Kinoshita
- Design Works: Shunya Kikuchi
- Art Director: Sachi Takahashi, Shōko Imaizumi
- Color Design: Haruko Nobori
- CG Director: Hirotaka Naitō
- Director of Photography: Satoshi Yamamoto
- Editing: Masato Yoshitake
- Sound Director: Takeshi Takadera
- Sound Effects: Naoto Yamatani
Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The anime will star:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Jiro Azuma
- Yōji Ueda as Rago
- Sayaka Senbongi as Ichika Kishimojin
- Junya Enoki as Reiji Kirihara
- Reina Ueda as Hana Usami
- Junichi Suwabe as Ryosuke Shiba
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Koga
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Amagi
Kei Umabiki (ClassicaLoid, Quality Assurance in Another World) is directing the anime at 100Studio. Gō Suzuki (Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale, Minami-ke Tadaima) is designing the characters, Gigaemon Ichikawa (Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan, Himitsu no AiPri) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yutaka Yamada (Babylon, Tokyo Ghoul) is composing the music.
Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
Jiro Azuma is descended from of a long line of shinobi, and he also can talk to animals. Although he may appear rough and tumble, his compassionate side emerges when it comes to furry critters. But Jiro's soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity's hidden battle against powerful, menacing spirits.
Takaki (Heart Gear) launched the manga series in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine in December 2016. Shueisha shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2018.
Sources: Black Torch anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history