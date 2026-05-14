This Week in Anime
Robots in Plain Sight
by Coop Bicknell & Christopher Farris,
Chris and Coop aren't technically violating the "no Transformers" rule if the robot cartoons are Korean, right?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.
All shows are available streaming on their official YouTube channels.
Tobot and Miniforce are also available on Netflix.
Metal Cardbot is also available on Amazon Prime.
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Over my past year and change on this column, I've become well-acquainted with a powerful editorial edict: no "robots in disguise." However, I'm pretty sure Lynzee's never said anything about Korean "robots in hiding," right, Chris?
Look, I'll take any affirmation that the original Transformers cartoon is not, as some would argue, anime. And we're probably not getting Lynzee to budge on that defining edict until Hasbro relinquishes more of the actual TF anime for streaming over here.
But you know I'm also always down for some rules-lawyering. We've covered Korean content here before, and Transformers fans are seeking out solid robot toys from that neck of the woods anyway, and it turns there are some interesting anime connections besides in some of these series!
Also, you seen the state of the world? I could really do with talking about some big stupid plastic robots about now.
At first glance, Korean robot series like Metal Cardbot and Miniforce might have you saying "Wait a second... Am I looking at Transformers, Power Rangers, or Gaogaigar?" Well, the truth lies somewhere in the middle of all that. Because I'll tell you this, Korea loves its rangers and robots!
Transformers has also found its own fandom there too. So I shouldn't be surprised that South Korea has their own home-grown versions in CGI animated series (with accompanying toylines, natch) that have been running for a while now.
Getting into the cross-pollination weeds, I'm specifically reminded of the early aughts ubiquity of Sonokong—a Korean toy company that was regularly putting out reissues of Brave and Transformers toys. I fondly remember seeing a good stack of the company's releases on Big Bad Toy Store, and eating up their releases of Transformers: Car Robots God Magnus, Galaxy Force Noizemaze, and Galaxy Force Excellion. I can't imagine what the kids who grew up with all that chunky robot goodness are doing now...
Oh yeah, they're designing the toys for a couple of these series. Namely, Metal Cardbot and Miniforce Dinoid. Not to mention that they're working on actual Brave figures and model kits for Good Smile too. The folks at God Brave Studio are not subtle about their inspirations.
And yeah, you can absolutely see the shared DNA in their handling of designs from both countries. There's a a reason Metal Cardbot has so strongly caught the eye of robot otaku as of late. It's got all the toyetic sensibilities that made series like Brave and its antecedents such big hits, handled with the modern quality and playable engineering you'd hope for from kids' toys in 2026.
Can't imagine why.
For my part, I'll confirm my household has also been afflicted by the Cardbot craze. The irony being that while the cartoons of these series are generally understood the be advertisements for the plastic products, the toys work so well on their own merits that watching the show was unnecessary. But did get me wondering what the context for these guys even was.
Hence some actual animation we could look at in our anime column! Turns out Cardbot the show, like Cardbot the toys, isn't too far off from Transformers after all! The robots are mechanical lifeforms from an alien planet, they disguise themselves alongside human sidekicks, and the official English dub is about as atrocious as the infamous Omni Productions dub of Transformers: The Headmasters.
Take Mega Ambler (or "Med Alert" as he's been solicited) here for example, who's introduced as giant robot Black Jack. He might need a Pinoko targetmaster to go along with him...
This is one of the first ways Cardbot differs itself, though. There aren't really "factions" of the robots locked in consistent battle, and nobody's enemies forever. Each new toy 'bot can be sealed by Jun in a sorta-Pokémon style to become allies.
The structure really rings familiar to a lot of kids' anime you might've seen, and as you said, stays breezy enough. Though I'll be honest, that dub was so rough to me that after checking out a few episodes I switched over to the Korean with YouTube's machine-TL'd subtitles.
Still far from perfect, but at least it was far more listenable, and let me check out some of the episodes of current season Metal Cardbot W they've got uploaded. None of which had Tachy, unfortunately.
And as I've already mentioned, most of these characters are rolling with new names for these releases. I could easily see a kid going "but he's called 'Black Hook'! Why does this box say 'Steel Hook'?!" I tell you, it's a shame that Steel Hook doesn't have a pirate voice in the dub as it stands. We have to get Scott McNeil up in here.
I do find it funny that both the dub and autosub term what's very clearly a Metal Brace(let) as "Metal Breath" though. That's the kinda jank you oughta get from watching robot cartoons on YouTube.
But Yamaguchi's storied career is another anime connection with these Korean cartoons. It's neat to see there's that much crossover between the work of the two countries with all this, what with a Japanese writer on this show and a South Korean design team also doing work on legendary Japanese anime robots. Maybe that's why they're comfortable borrowing robot and Ranger stylings for other entries.
With just a little Obari for flavor, of course.
This season's only in Korean at the moment, but it's pretty easy to put two and two together here. A new big bad's hunting down the wayward Dinoid people, and it's up to the Power Rang— I mean, Miniforce to save their new friends and save the world. Oh, and they all combine together too.
Still plenty of attitude though.
He's named "Sonic" of course, and he is also, of course, terrible. I love him.
This season doesn't have a dub yet, but after peering back into the Miniforce catalog a little bit, I can safely say its dub is a cut above Metal Cardbot's. Actually, a good chunk of the shows I've watched over the last couple of days have solid enough English dubs. For example, Young Toys' long-running Tobot series sounds real good!
Though, something about this Tobot looks familiar... I just can't place my finger on where I've seen him before.
Seriously though, Tobot, which comes to us courtesy of Young Toys, has been in this game for significantly longer. Their offerings were some of the first fresh South Korean Transformers alternatives I remember being enamored with YouTube videos of back in the 2010s. So established is it, that SAMG's Metal Cardbot was originally termed a "Tobot killer" before it started coming for our Robots in Disguise!
If you're thinking "why does this look like Cocomelon?", Hello Carbot is geared toward the littlest of kids. As evidenced by this playlist of singalong videos on the series' official YouTube channel.
I gotta say, I was pretty taken with Tobot though, myself! The solid dub probably helped a lot, but even starting with the latter-day season that is the streaming Tobot: Heroes of Daedo City, it had a charm and characteristic humor about it that made it extremely easy to get into. I could absolutely see myself watching more of this. Or at least getting super-into it when I was 11.
Like I know no one here has seen J-Decker, but believe me when I tell you that this meeting of guy-with-police-car and girl-with-fire-truck is just J-Decker.
That said, I think it's important to note that SAMG doesn't just receive influence, they provide it as well! Like we said, Transformers collectors have been turning to these guys' output more and more lately, and while there's no way to confirm the head honchos have taken notice...well, this week, TakaraTomy revealed Rexblade, the newest figure in their Transformers: Wild King line...
...And here's Miniforce's Rex Kaiser.
Homework, copying, etc.
But to your earlier point about character names, I'm similarly confident that kids really don't need their "transformers" to be The Transformers™ in order to have a good time with them. Heck, the first "transformer" I ever played with was this Select Converters Bull fellow, but I didn't know that until just a couple days ago. Funny how my hazy sketch of the guy was almost spot on. It seems that a fuzzy core memory from over 25 years ago holds way more power than a brand name.
You're right though, that every transforming 'toon robot is going to be someone's first, whether they see it on a shelf or a screen. That's what gets new fans captured by the mecha magic at a young age. And jank dubs aside, it's neat that SAMG has their stuff easily accessible on YouTube for kids to find. The action in these shows is generally a cut above so many of Transformers' anime outings from before (hell, it's outclassing what I've seen of the Wild King animated shorts).
And with Transformers being unsatisfying to some these days as you said, to say nothing of a conspicuous Super Sentai shaped hole as of this year, it's nice that fans old and new have alternatives to look to in Metal Cardbot and Miniforce.
Many of us have already been knocked on our behinds this year, so it's nice to have a new gang of transforming robots to obsess over every once in a while.
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