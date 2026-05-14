Chris and Coop aren't technically violating the "no Transformers " rule if the robot cartoons are Korean, right?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

All shows are available streaming on their official YouTube channels.

Tobot and Miniforce are also available on Netflix .

Metal Cardbot is also available on Amazon Prime .



Coop

Over my past year and change on this column, I've become well-acquainted with a powerful editorial edict: no " Over my past year and change on this column, I've become well-acquainted with a powerful editorial edict: no " robots in disguise ." However, I'm pretty sure Lynzee's never said anything about Korean "robots in hiding," right, Chris? © SAMG. All rights reserved.

Chris

Look, I'll take any affirmation that the original Transformers cartoon is not, as some would argue, anime. And we're probably not getting Lynzee to budge on that defining edict until Hasbro relinquishes more of the actual TF anime for streaming over here. Look, I'll take any affirmation that the originalcartoon is not, as some would argue, anime. And we're probably not getting Lynzee to budge on that defining edict untilrelinquishes more of the actualanime for streaming over here. © Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. But you know I'm also always down for some rules-lawyering. We've covered Korean content here before, and Transformers fans are seeking out solid robot toys from that neck of the woods anyway, and it turns there are some interesting anime connections besides in some of these series! © SAMG/NAVY. All Rights Reserved. Also, you seen the state of the world? I could really do with talking about some big stupid plastic robots about now.

Ab-so-lutely the same here. © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved. At first glance, Korean robot series like Metal Cardbot and Miniforce might have you saying "Wait a second... Am I looking at Transformers , Power Rangers, or Gaogaigar ?" Well, the truth lies somewhere in the middle of all that. Because I'll tell you this, Korea loves its rangers and robots!

Gatchaman or any number of 70's super robot shows. Never mind the cross-pollination, with series getting brought over and adapted and finding new popularity. Did you know that 2013's Super Sentai series Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger was so popular in South Korea that it got its own exclusive sequel in that country? I think a lot of this is a case of kids across several continents liking similar stuff. It's not like any country has the exclusive rights to color-coded teams with rad robots and/or vehicles. Go all the way back toor any number of 70's super robot shows. Never mind the cross-pollination, with series getting brought over and adapted and finding new popularity. Did you know that 2013's Super Sentai serieswas so popular in South Korea that it got its own exclusive sequel in that country? Transformers has also found its own fandom there too. So I shouldn't be surprised that South Korea has their own home-grown versions in CGI animated series (with accompanying toylines, natch) that have been running for a while now. © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved.

Power Rangers, I can't help but feel the Brave spirit flowing through many of these series. Be it the handful of series we've already mentioned, Hello Carbot, and Tobot, you're likely to find yourself watching a show about a kid who's befriended a band of hot-blooded, wayward alien robots. Next to, I can't help but feel thespirit flowing through many of these series. Be it the handful of series we've already mentioned, Hello, and, you're likely to find yourself watching a show about a kid who's befriended a band of hot-blooded, wayward alien robots. © SAMG. All rights reserved. Getting into the cross-pollination weeds, I'm specifically reminded of the early aughts ubiquity of Sonokong —a Korean toy company that was regularly putting out reissues of Brave and Transformers toys. I fondly remember seeing a good stack of the company's releases on Big Bad Toy Store, and eating up their releases of Transformers: Car Robots God Magnus, Galaxy Force Noizemaze, and Galaxy Force Excellion. I can't imagine what the kids who grew up with all that chunky robot goodness are doing now... © GODBRAVESTUDIO. All rights reserved. Oh yeah, they're designing the toys for a couple of these series. Namely, Metal Cardbot and Miniforce Dinoid. Not to mention that they're working on actual Brave figures and model kits for Good Smile too. The folks at God Brave Studio are not subtle about their inspirations.

Da-Garn is on. "God, Brave!" is also what I exasperatedly yell when someone asks me what I'm watching whileis on. © サンライズ And yeah, you can absolutely see the shared DNA in their handling of designs from both countries. There's a a reason Metal Cardbot has so strongly caught the eye of robot otaku as of late. It's got all the toyetic sensibilities that made series like Brave and its antecedents such big hits, handled with the modern quality and playable engineering you'd hope for from kids' toys in 2026.

Metal Cardbot's current postergirl than I have a Decepticon or two as of late. The design language, modern eye for engineering, and robust quality has the toys a huge hit with a large swathe of the transforming robot sickos on my timeline. Yeah, we might love our robots in disguise, but when the price tags on their toys balloon... Well, we start looking for a little more bang for our buck. And while she's still rather expensive right now (imports and all), I've felt way better about picking up's current postergirl than I have a Decepticon or two as of late. Photo by Coop Bicknell

As much as a toy can "go viral," Tachy was one I saw break containment the most and pick up plenty of the timeline talking about her. © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved. © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved. Can't imagine why.

What can I say? People love them a spunky cheetah girl.

For my part, I'll confirm my household has also been afflicted by the Cardbot craze. The irony being that while the cartoons of these series are generally understood the be advertisements for the plastic products, the toys work so well on their own merits that watching the show was unnecessary. But did get me wondering what the context for these guys even was. Photo by Chris Farris Hence some actual animation we could look at in our anime column! Turns out Cardbot the show, like Cardbot the toys, isn't too far off from Transformers after all! The robots are mechanical lifeforms from an alien planet, they disguise themselves alongside human sidekicks, and the official English dub is about as atrocious as the infamous Omni Productions dub of Transformers: The Headmasters . © SAMG/NAVY. All Rights Reserved.

Metal Cardbot S, is allegedly addressing this issue by swapping to a Canadian dubbing studio, but until then, we're stuck with this rather janky dub ... Of which I've watched a fair bit. Each episode is a refreshingly brisk twelve or so minutes, and generally sees Jun and his buddy Blue Cop ("Blue Star" in the U.S. toyline, but we'll get back to that) tracking down a rampaging robot. The second season of the series,, is allegedly addressing this issue by swapping to a Canadian dubbing studio, but until then, we're stuck with this rather janky... Of which I've watched a fair bit. Each episode is a refreshingly brisk twelve or so minutes, and generally sees Jun and his buddy Blue Cop ("Blue Star" in the U.S. toyline, but we'll get back to that) tracking down a rampaging robot. © SAMG. All rights reserved. © SAMG. All rights reserved. © SAMG. All rights reserved. Take Mega Ambler (or "Med Alert" as he's been solicited) here for example, who's introduced as giant robot Black Jack . He might need a Pinoko targetmaster to go along with him...

Transformers . "Woo woo!" "Med Alert" is such a funny name to use for a competitor if you're up on your. "Woo woo!" © SAMG/NAVY. All Rights Reserved. This is one of the first ways Cardbot differs itself, though. There aren't really "factions" of the robots locked in consistent battle, and nobody's enemies forever. Each new toy 'bot can be sealed by Jun in a sorta- Pokémon style to become allies. © SAMG/NAVY. All Rights Reserved. © SAMG/NAVY. All Rights Reserved. © SAMG/NAVY. All Rights Reserved. © SAMG/NAVY. All Rights Reserved. The structure really rings familiar to a lot of kids' anime you might've seen, and as you said, stays breezy enough. Though I'll be honest, that dub was so rough to me that after checking out a few episodes I switched over to the Korean with YouTube 's machine-TL'd subtitles. © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved. © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved. Still far from perfect, but at least it was far more listenable, and let me check out some of the episodes of current season Metal Cardbot W they've got uploaded. None of which had Tachy, unfortunately.

dub as much after a couple episodes, but it'd probably be in the brand's best interest to revisit the first season. Especially now that the toys have started popping up at a handful of U.S. retailers. For what it's worth, I didn't mind theas much after a couple episodes, but it'd probably be in the brand's best interest to revisit the first season. Especially now that the toys have started popping up at a handful of U.S. retailers. © SAMG. All rights reserved. And as I've already mentioned, most of these characters are rolling with new names for these releases. I could easily see a kid going "but he's called 'Black Hook'! Why does this box say 'Steel Hook'?!" I tell you, it's a shame that Steel Hook doesn't have a pirate voice in the dub as it stands. We have to get Scott McNeil up in here.

Cardbots ever make it to mainstream shelves. For my part I was just amused to find out, after I'd bought BlackSteel Hook purely on the strength of his design, that he was one of the main recurring villains of the first season! Eh, kids in the 80s endured "Jetfire" vs "Skyfire;" I give tykes today credit to figure it out if theever make it to mainstream shelves. For my part I was just amused to find out, after I'd bought BlackSteel Hook purely on the strength of his design, that he was one of the main recurring villains of the first season! © SAMG/NAVY. All Rights Reserved. I do find it funny that both the dub and autosub term what's very clearly a Metal Brace(let) as "Metal Breath" though. That's the kinda jank you oughta get from watching robot cartoons on YouTube . © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved.

Metal Cardbot's bones are incredibly solid. That's probably thanks to the involvement of veteran anime scribe Ryota Yamaguchi . He's penned Salior Moon Sailor Stars, Metabots, Doki Doki Precure , and many more series. Actually, he's currently working on DIGIMON BEATBREAK alongside Metal Cardbot W and the very very Precure -esque Catch! Teenieping. Lots of robot and magical girl pedigree here. On the bright side, all of's bones are incredibly solid. That's probably thanks to the involvement of veteran anime scribe. He's penned Salior Moon Sailor Stars, Metabots,, and many more series. Actually, he's currently working onalongsideand the very very-esque. Lots of robot and magical girl pedigree here.

Doki Doki Precure here, kids can't even stream its janky Glitter Force dub anymore! Thanks for reminding me that not only is there no way to stream my belovedhere, kids can't even stream its jankyanymore! But Yamaguchi's storied career is another anime connection with these Korean cartoons. It's neat to see there's that much crossover between the work of the two countries with all this, what with a Japanese writer on this show and a South Korean design team also doing work on legendary Japanese anime robots. Maybe that's why they're comfortable borrowing robot and Ranger stylings for other entries. © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved. © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved. With just a little Obari for flavor, of course.

Miniforce's many incarnations over the years, but I'm smitten with Miniforce Dinoid. They've rocked a dinosaur theme before, but then God Brave Studio shows up once again with more incredible, Brave-as-all-get-out robot designs. Should I mention that Miniforce is also from SAMG, the same company behind Metal Cardbot? I've caught glimpses of's many incarnations over the years, but I'm smitten with. They've rocked a dinosaur theme before, but then God Brave Studio shows up once again with more incredible, Brave-as-all-get-out robot designs. Should I mention thatis also from SAMG, the same company behind © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved. © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved. This season's only in Korean at the moment, but it's pretty easy to put two and two together here. A new big bad's hunting down the wayward Dinoid people, and it's up to the Power Rang— I mean, Miniforce to save their new friends and save the world. Oh, and they all combine together too.

Oh yeah, don't let it be said that SAMG isn't afraid to put their own spins on their formulas. Forget teenagers with attitude—the Miniforce are a team of funky little critters! © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved. © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved. Still plenty of attitude though.

I came for the robots, but was oddly charmed by the spunky blorbos. © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved.

Sentai tradition, Miniforce's leader is the blue one, rather than red. I appreciate that counter totradition,'s leader is the blue one, rather than red. © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved. © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved. He's named "Sonic" of course, and he is also, of course, terrible. I love him. © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved.

He's gotta go fast! © SAMG/EBS. All rights reserved. This season doesn't have a dub yet, but after peering back into the Miniforce catalog a little bit, I can safely say its dub is a cut above Metal Cardbot's. Actually, a good chunk of the shows I've watched over the last couple of days have solid enough English dubs. For example, Young Toys' long-running Tobot series sounds real good! © 2025 Young Toys Inc. all rights reserved Though, something about this Tobot looks familiar... I just can't place my finger on where I've seen him before.

Metal Cardbot W! Come on Coop, that was only a couple of shows ago! I know! It's that he's partnered with a mysterious new girl just like Blaion in! Come on Coop, that was only a couple of shows ago! © Young Toys, Retrobot, All rights reserved. Seriously though, Tobot, which comes to us courtesy of Young Toys, has been in this game for significantly longer. Their offerings were some of the first fresh South Korean Transformers alternatives I remember being enamored with YouTube videos of back in the 2010s. So established is it, that SAMG's Metal Cardbot was originally termed a "Tobot killer" before it started coming for our Robots in Disguise! © Young Toys, Retrobot, All rights reserved.

Tobot a couple times over the years as well, but it never exactly grabbed me. I know the series has some more Brave-y offerings, but I've been left with the general impression that Tobot tends to focus on more realistic designs. Not my cup of tea, but there's always the kid out there who wants the car they see on road as a robot toy. I noticed a bit of same ethos with Sonokong 's Hello Carbot. I'd heard ofa couple times over the years as well, but it never exactly grabbed me. I know the series has some more-y offerings, but I've been left with the general impression thattends to focus on more realistic designs. Not my cup of tea, but there's always the kid out there who wants the car they see on road as a robot toy. I noticed a bit of same ethos with's © CHOIROCK All Rights Reserved.

That's "Carbot" without a 'd', unlike "Cardbot", just to give our editors a headache.

No "metal" to be found here! © CHOIROCK All Rights Reserved. If you're thinking "why does this look like Cocomelon?", Hello Carbot is geared toward the littlest of kids. As evidenced by this playlist of singalong videos on the series' official YouTube channel. © CHOIROCK All Rights Reserved.

Hello Carbot's appeal to its audience. Everyone needs their Rescue Bots after all. But it might be pitching just a bit younger for even my curated kids-show tastes. I at least appreciate it answering the question of what to do about the 30-50 feral hogs that run into the yard while small kids play. The answer, of course, is transforming robots. I can understand's appeal to its audience. Everyone needs their Rescue Bots after all. But it might be pitching just a bit younger for even my curated kids-show tastes. I at least appreciate it answering the question of what to do about the 30-50 feral hogs that run into the yard while small kids play. The answer, of course, is transforming robots. © CHOIROCK All Rights Reserved. © CHOIROCK All Rights Reserved. I gotta say, I was pretty taken with Tobot though, myself! The solid dub probably helped a lot, but even starting with the latter-day season that is the streaming Tobot: Heroes of Daedo City, it had a charm and characteristic humor about it that made it extremely easy to get into. I could absolutely see myself watching more of this. Or at least getting super-into it when I was 11. © Young Toys, Retrobot, All rights reserved. © Young Toys, Retrobot, All rights reserved.

Daedo City's production quality has me a little tempted to give another chance later on. I admit, I might be a little too smitten with anything God Brave Studio has touched... Welp, there goes some more of my money. The robots themselves might not do much for me, but's production quality has me a little tempted to give another chance later on. I admit, I might be a little too smitten with anything God Brave Studio has touched... Welp, there goes some more of my money.

Tobot. But I recognize the raw definitional style of the God Brave/SAMG stuff being what's carried it to its recent success. This is exactly the stuff that's going to appeal to the super robot anime fan set. Oh yeah, I enjoy realistic car robots enough to appreciate. But I recognize the raw definitional style of the God Brave/SAMG stuff being what's carried it to its recent success. This is exactly the stuff that's going to appeal to the super robot anime fan set. © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved. Like I know no one here has seen J-Decker , but believe me when I tell you that this meeting of guy-with-police-car and girl-with-fire-truck is just J-Decker .

A real heart-to-heart moment, eh?

Burning heart-to-heart! heart-to-heart! © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved. That said, I think it's important to note that SAMG doesn't just receive influence, they provide it as well! Like we said, Transformers collectors have been turning to these guys' output more and more lately, and while there's no way to confirm the head honchos have taken notice...well, this week, TakaraTomy revealed Rexblade, the newest figure in their Transformers: Wild King line... © TOMY ...And here's Miniforce's Rex Kaiser. Homework, copying, etc.

Hasbro 's modern Transformers offerings. Well, a line like Metal Cardbot directly appeals to those quibbles. Who knows if Metal Cardbot will take off over here, but I'm sure the competitive prices and quality of the product will turn some heads. Especially if they hit Amazon or a store shelf. I have a feeling that your hunch is right on the money, which is ultimately a good thing. Some proper competition in the transforming robot space will like lead to better products on the whole. On a similar note, we both know plenty of robot connoisseurs who are fed up with the shaky quality, high prices, and stagnate ideas behind many of's modernofferings. Well, a line likedirectly appeals to those quibbles. Who knows ifwill take off over here, but I'm sure the competitive prices and quality of the product will turn some heads. Especially if they hitor a store shelf. Art by Coop Bicknell But to your earlier point about character names, I'm similarly confident that kids really don't need their "transformers" to be The Transformers ™ in order to have a good time with them. Heck, the first "transformer" I ever played with was this Select Converters Bull fellow, but I didn't know that until just a couple days ago. Funny how my hazy sketch of the guy was almost spot on. It seems that a fuzzy core memory from over 25 years ago holds way more power than a brand name.

Cardbot's Buffalo Crush or the bullish Musclehyde. No relation to's Buffalo Crush or the bullish Musclehyde. © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved. © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved. You're right though, that every transforming 'toon robot is going to be someone's first, whether they see it on a shelf or a screen. That's what gets new fans captured by the mecha magic at a young age. And jank dubs aside, it's neat that SAMG has their stuff easily accessible on YouTube for kids to find. The action in these shows is generally a cut above so many of Transformers ' anime outings from before (hell, it's outclassing what I've seen of the Wild King animated shorts). © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved. © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved. And with Transformers being unsatisfying to some these days as you said, to say nothing of a conspicuous Super Sentai shaped hole as of this year, it's nice that fans old and new have alternatives to look to in Metal Cardbot and Miniforce.

© SAMG. All rights reserved. Many of us have already been knocked on our behinds this year, so it's nice to have a new gang of transforming robots to obsess over every once in a while.

I'm glad we can have fun too, but put that combiner port away, guy! There are kids here! © SAMG/EBS/OSRO. All rights reserved.

Sleim Nova Dong, indeed.