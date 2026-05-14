Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms 2nd Season Anime Unveils Teaser Video, Returning Cast, Staff Members

The official website for the second season of the television anime of Ran Kuze 's Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms ( Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsūjinai ) manga opened on Thursday and revealed the second season's teaser promotional video, teaser visual, returning cast members, and returning and new staff members.

Image via Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms season 2 anime's website ©久世蘭・講談社／「黒岩メダカに私の可愛いが通じない2」製作委員会

Ryōta Iwasaki and Yū Serizawa reprise their roles as Medaka Kuroiwa and Mona Kawai, respectively.

Yoshiaki Okumura returns to direct the second season at Synergy SP . Yoriko Tomita ( The Elusive Samurai , My Dress-Up Darling two seasons, Senpai is an Otokonoko ) is in charge of series scripts, replacing Kazuyuki Fudeyasu . Mayumi Watanabe is again designing the characters, Nozomi Nakatani ( Too Cute Crisis , The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife ) joins Noriyoshi Konuma from the first season as sound director, Akiyuki Tateyama also returns to compose the music, and Aiko Yamagami returns as color designer. Shinichirō Nagano ( Mr. Villain's Day Off , A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai ) is the new compositing director of photography, replacing Tetsuya Nishimura , and Hiroki Matsumoto ( Gugure! Kokkuri-san , The Ossan Newbie Adventurer ) is the new art director, replacing Masakazu Miyake .

Image via Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms anime's website © 久世蘭・講談社／「黒岩メダカに私の可愛いが通じない」製作委員会

The anime's first season premiered in January 2025.streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English digitally and physically. The company describes the story:

Mona is the cutest girl in school, and she knows it. In fact, she's worked hard to make her high school debut successful. But no matter what she does, she can't seem to catch the eye of stone-cold stoic Medaka Kuroiwa—but she's not about to give up that easy. Medaka, on the other hand, has been raised at a temple and was told to never become close to women. Who will win in this heated battle of wills?

Kuze ( Tokyo Ravens: Sword of Song ) first published the manga as a one-shot story in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. The manga started its full serialization in the magazine in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in August 2021, and the 24th volume will ship on May 15.



