Seven Seas Licenses Pendulum: The Beastmen Omegaverse Saga, The Cat Who Didn't Believe in 'What-ifs,' Goetia Shock, More Titles

Seven Seas Entertainment announced that it has licensed the following titles on Wednesday:

Image via Seven Seas Entertainment website and X/Twitter account

Title: Pendulum: The Beastmen Omegaverse Saga ( Pendulum: Jūjin Omegaverse ) manga

Creator(s): Hana Hasumi

Release Date: March 2027 ( BL label)

Summary: In a world inhabited by both humans and beastmen, Kai is a young human who has been abandoned by his parents for being born an omega. Luckily, he is taken in by Luard, a wolf beastman and the head of the prestigious Siegfried family. Within the walls of his new home, Kai learns that in order for beastmen to have children, they must mate with a human omega. He dreams of one day becoming Luard's official mate, yet as he matures and waits for his first heat cycle to arrive, Kai finds Luard increasingly distant. The young omega can't help but wonder—what is his purpose if not to bond with the alpha he loves?

Image via Seven Seas Entertainment website and X/Twitter account

Title: Good Night, My Little Bird ( Oyasumi, Itoshii Kotori-sama ) manga

Creator(s): Rico Sakura

Release Date: March 2027 ( BL label)

Summary: In a world inhabited by both humans and a race born with brilliant, feathered wings, Shu, a human, works at the family estate of the shy and reclusive Rai, a young winged man who struggles to get along with those around him. When Shu accidentally glimpses Rai crying in his sleep, he makes it his mission to get to know Rai better. Meanwhile, Rai discovers the egg of a winged being abandoned outside his home. To everyone's shock, Rai declares that he will raise the hatchling himself—with the caveat that Shu helps him! What will become of the pair's blossoming relationship now that there's a baby in the mix?!

Image via Seven Seas Entertainment website and X/Twitter account

Title: The Cat Who Didn't Believe in “What-ifs” ( Moshimo Nante Konai to Omotteta Neko ) manga

Creator(s): Oki Eiko

Release Date: April 2027

Summary: Mame and Kuro are two adorable cats living with their devoted owner in a pretty purrfect life! Unbeknownst to them, their owner often frets about what would happen to her beloved furbabies in various “what-if” scenarios that no little kitty would understand. Take a look at the fantastic journey and adventures of these pampered pets in situations they―hopefully―never have to face.

Image via Seven Seas Entertainment website and X/Twitter account

Title: The Tomorrow I Want to See with Kako: A Time-Loop Romantic Comedy ( Sugiyuki Kako to Mitai Asu ) manga

Creator(s): KNOTS

Release Date: January 2027 (according to press release), March 2027 (according to X/Twitter post)

Summary: High school student Asakura Asaki finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day again and again. Just when the repetition starts to feel unbearable, he meets Sugiyuki Kako, a mysterious girl whose strange behavior reveals that she, too, is aware of the loop.

Desperate to escape, Asaki asks Kako for help, but for reasons she won't explain, she refuses to break free. As the days repeat, Asaki tries every possible way to spark her interest and change her mind.

Image via Seven Seas Entertainment website and X/Twitter account

Title: Goetia Shock light novels

Creator(s): Dokuzu Kento (story), Nekosuke Ookuma (art)

Release Date: February 2027 (Airship imprint)

Summary: Welcome to a world controlled by corporations, one that Alicia Arkwright—the Cyber-Brain Wizard—calls home. Hired to track down a missing father-daughter duo, Alicia takes full advantage of her genius hacker skills to manipulate others' cyber-brains, finding clues that lead her to the man-made island district of artists. But Alicia's about to realize solving this mystery might end up more trouble than it's worth!

Image via Seven Seas Entertainment website and X/Twitter account

Title: Wandmaker of the Ruined World ( Hōkai Sekai no Mahōzue Shokunin ) light novels

Creator(s): Hagane Kurodome (story), Kayahara (art)

Release Date: March 2027 (Airship imprint)

Summary: When a global blackout wipes out electricity overnight, shut-in inventor Ori Kenshi finds his carefully isolated life in the mountains of Okutama turned upside down. A mechanical genius who prefers machines to people, Kenshi once made a quiet living crafting intricate devices and anime weapons from his workshop. But when a meteor crashes into his garden during the outage, he carves it into a wand just to pass the time—only to discover that the meteors which destroyed the world's power grids have unleashed something else entirely: magic. As civilization collapses and chaos spreads, Kenshi's handmade wand might be the key to a new kind of power. Now this reluctant loner must step beyond the safety of his workshop and use his unusual talents to survive in a world where technology is gone and magic has taken its place.

Image via Seven Seas Entertainment website and X/Twitter account

Title: Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Wizard ( Magic User: TRPG de Sodateta Mahō Tsukai wa Isekai demo Saikyō Datta. ) audiobook

Creator(s): Sōhei Mikawa (story), Ryota-H (art), John Patneaude (narrator)

Release Date: June 25 (Siren imprint)

Summary: A hardworking salaryman by day immerses himself on weekends in the pen-and-paper roleplaying game Dungeons & Braves, where he plays his favorite character: a max level wizard. When his real life abruptly ends, he is given a second chance as Geo Margilus, his magic user from the game. The powers, wealth, and enchanted loot that he gathered across endless hours of imaginary adventures are now made real. The catch? He's transported to the world of Sedia, a fantasy realm where evil abounds, and ravenous daemons threaten mankind.

Title: A Good Day Starts with Cats and Books ( Shodana no Hon to Nekobiyori ) audiobook

Creator(s): Satori Satori (story), Wamizu (art), Eddy Lee , Sara Matsui-Colby (narrators)

Release Date: June 18 (Siren imprint)

Summary: Welcome to Frère, a picture-purrfect share bookstore tucked away in a cozy corner of Shinjuku, complete with its very own adorable cat mascots! In a share bookstore, each shelf is curated by individual “shelf owners,” each contributing their own books and personal touch to the space. Inside, you'll meet as many fascinating and unique people as there are books: a hairstylist struggling to keep up with the latest trends, a student trying to make ends meet, a bartender eager to understand people through literature, and other colorful patrons seeking the perfect read. Peek into their lives and watch their relationships blossom as they connect over their shared love of books and the stories that bring them together.