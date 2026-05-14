The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World TV Anime Reveals Trailer, Ending Theme Song, More Cast, Key Visual

Onkan Lemonade performs ending theme song "Holy Sweet Home"

The staff for the television anime of Yoneori 's The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World ( Suterare Seijo no Isekai Gohan Tabi: Kakure Skill de Camping Car o Shōkan Shimashita ) light novel series announced on Thursday a trailer, the ending theme song artist, more cast members, and a key visual. Onkan Lemonade will perform the ending theme song "Holy Sweet Home."

The trailer previews the opening theme song "Butterfly" by INUWASI .

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Image courtesy of Happinet © 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会

Sumire Morohoshi plays Aria.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会

Shinnosuke Tachibana plays Senon.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会

Shōya Chiba plays Ed.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会

Kaede Hondo plays Gomamiso.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Happinet ©2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会

The anime will debut in July on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , CBC , AT-X . The series will also stream on other platforms.

The anime stars Sora Tokui as Rin Takanashi and Yūki Ono as Vil.

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( Once Upon a Witch's Death , Zenryoku Usagi , Hakushon Daimaō 2020 ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Kakushigoto , Synduality: Noir ) is in charge of series scripts, the novels' illustrator Akane Nitou is credited for the original character designs, and Izumi Ishii is adapting those designs for animation. Ankichi Kobo is credited for production assistance.

Hiroto Morishita ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , The Food Diary of Miss Maid , Wistoria: Wand and Sword two seasons) is the anime's sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Kana Utatane (two Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill seasons, Nights with a Cat ) is composing the music and Lantis is producing the music.

The light novels' story centers on Rin Takanashi, a working adult, around thirty years old, who is into camping and tabletop role-playing games. She was summoned as a saint to another world with a beautiful high school girl, but her "Motor House" (Camper Van) and "Survival" skills were deemed garbage by the prince and she is instantly exiled. Rin discovers that her skills are actually useful in special environments, and she decides to continue her hobbies of solo camping and cooking in the other world. Using her skills to summon her dream camper van, she sets off on her own foodie roadtrip and meets wonderful companions along the way.

Yoneori launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019. Kadokawa started publishing the novels with illustration by Nitou in 2020. The sixth novel volume shipped in May 2024. Nana Kogami launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in 2020. Kadokawa shipped the manga's fourth compiled book volume in May 2025.

Source: Press release





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