The Irregular at Magic High School: Yotsuba Succession Arc Film Debuts at #5, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Drops to #2

Image via Nintendo of America's website © 2026 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination, and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — dropped from #1 to #2 in its third weekend. The film sold 341,000 tickets and earned 490,061,280 yen (about US$3.10 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 4.31 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 5,945,505,120 yen (about US$37.63 milliion).

The film opened at #1 at the Japanese box office. The film sold 1.121 million tickets and earned 1,601,093,600 yen (about US$9.96 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 1, in other select territories on April 3, and in Japan on April 24.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto again produced Illumination and Universal Pictures ' new film. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel returned from the previous film for the new project. Brian Tyler returned to compose the soundtrack.

Image via Detective Conan movies' X/Twitter account © 2026 青山剛昌／名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the Detective Conan franchise 's 29th film, stayed at #3 in its fifth weekend. The film sold 288,000 tickets and earned 448,111,800 yen (about US$2.83 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has sold a total of 7.74 million tickets to earn 11,406,357,300 yen (about US$72.2 million).

The film is now the fourth consecutive film in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen, beginning with 2023's Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine film.

The film sold 2,318,009 tickets and earned 3,502,137,800 yen (about US$21.9 million) in its first three days, making a new opening-weekend record for the franchise , and debuting at #1 at the Japanese box office.

The new film centers on the character Chihaya Hagiwara , member of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police and the leader of its motorcycle division. Miyuki Sawashiro now voices the character, replacing the late Atsuko Tanaka . The movie also features Kanagawa inspector Jugo Yokomizo, teenage detective Masumi Sera, Chihaya's late younger brother Kenji Hagiwara, and Kenji's Police Academy classmate Jinpei Matsuda.

The live-action film of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga stayed at #4 in its second weekend. The film sold 172,000 tickets and earned 255,690,200 yen (about US$1.61 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.34 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 1,858,426,100 yen (about US$11.76 million).

The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 346,000 tickets and earned 478 million yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days. In its first eight days in the Japanese box office, which spanned the entirety of the Golden Week holidays, the film sold 1.14 million tickets and earned 1.5 billion yen (about US$9.58 million).

The film opened in Japan on April 29. The film is also screening in the panoramic ScreenX format in 27 theaters all over Japan.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally.

Snow Man member Ren Meguro stars as Tarō Sakamoto, and Fumiya Takahashi plays Shin Asakura. Aya Ueto plays Tarō Sakamoto's wife Aoi Sakamoto, while Miyu Yoshimoto plays Tarō Sakamoto's daughter Hana Sakamoto. Other cast members include Mayū Yokota as Lu Shaotang, Junki Tozuka as Heisuke Mashimo, Akihisa Shiono as Kashima, and Keisuke Watanabe as Natsuki Seiba. Takumi Kitamura , Yūsei Yagi , and Meru Nukumi play Order assassins Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi, respectively.

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Under Ninja ) directed and wrote the script for the film. Keiya Tabuchi ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , live-action Attack on Titan , Kamen Rider Amazons ) directed the action. CREDEUS is producing the film with Avex Pictures .

Image via The Irregular at Magic High School anime's website ©2024 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校四葉継承編製作委員会

The Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( T he Irregular at Magic High School THE MOVIE - Yotsuba Succession Arc - ) anime film opened at #5. The film sold about 89,000 tickets and earned 152,764,200 yen (about US$967,100) in its first three days.

Jimmy Stone directed the film at 8-Bit . Taku Iwasaki composed the music. Tsutomu Satou was credited for the original story and Kana Ishida was credited for the original character design.

Confirmed returning cast members include Yūichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Chiwa Saitō as Maya Yotsuba, and Emiri Katō as Fumiya Kuroba. New cast members include Daisuke Ono as Katsushige Shibata and Ai Kayano as Yuuka Tsukuba.

LiSA performs the theme song "YES."

Image via Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party's official website © プロジェクトラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ

Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party 3D anime film opened at #8. The film earned 100,312,570 yen (about US$635,000) inits first three days.

The film follows the final day before graduation of the 103rd class at the Hasu no Sora Girls' Academy.

Gō Kurosaki ( Shikizakura ) directed the project at Sublimation . Fumiaki Maruto ( Engage Kiss , SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes ) wrote the script. Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Tamayura ) designed the characters, Kaito Hamakawa directed the CG, Keiichi Nozaki ( Ongaku Shōjo , L/R: Licensed by Royalty ) directed the sound, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Apocalypse Hotel , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) composed the music with Lantis handling music production.

The "Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club" idol group is part of the Love Live! franchise , and includes Kaho Hinoshita, Sayaka Murano, Kozue Otomune, Tsuzuri Yugiri, Rurino Osawa, and Megumi Fujishima, among others. The group is primarily featured in the Link! Like! Love Live! smartphone game app, which launched on April 15, 2023.



Shingo Yamashita 's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ( Chō Kaguya-hime! ) anime film dropped off the list in its 12th weekend after the film's limited one-week theatrical screening run in Japan was extended.

Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 1 ( Saishū Gakushō Hibike! Euphonium Zenpen ) left the list in its third weekend.

The 2026 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Kaitei Kiganjō ( Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil ), dropped off the top 10 in its 11th weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2), comScore via KOFIC