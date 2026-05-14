One Peace Books Licenses My Sweet Marriage to My Ex-Nemesis Manga

1st volume ships in March 2027

Image via Amazon © Toshimichi Uzō, Shīme, Kewi Hayashi, Kadokawa

One Peace Books announced on Wednesday through the Behind the Manga website that it has licensed Shīme 's (Si-me) manga adaptation of Toshimichi Uzō 's My Sweet Marriage to My Ex-Nemesis ( Soshiki no Shukuteki to Kekkon Shitara Mecha Amai ) novel series. One Peace Books will release the first volume on March 16, 2027.

One Peace Books describes the manga:

They used to be sworn enemies. Now they' re sworn spouses. Roshi Saigawa and Ritsuka Nagira were once bitter rivals, each fighting for supremacy within rival organizations of superpowered warriors. Their days were filled with duels, schemes, and a rivalry so fierce it seemed nothing could ever bridge the gap between them. Yet, somehow, the impossible has happened— they're now happily married! From bitter enemies to star-crossed lovers, these two have traded their weapons for wedding vows, and their former battles have given way to laughter, love, and the everyday chaos of newlywed life. But just because they've left the battlefield behind doesn't mean life has gotten easier. Old rivalries resurface, secrets linger, and the lines between love, rivalry, and sheer chaos blur in ways neither of them expected. From laugh-out-loud domestic disasters to heart-melting romantic moments, Roshi and Ritsuka are about to prove that falling in love with your enemy isn't just possible— it' s explosive.

Full of humor, heart, and sizzling chemistry, this enemies-to-lovers rom-com will keep you laughing, swooning, and turning pages until the very last!

Shīme launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in November 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2025.

Toshimichi Uzō published the first light novel volume in October 2023 under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint, with illustrations by Kewi Hayashi. The fourth novel volume shipped in August 2025.

Source: Behind the Manga (WinterVenom)

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